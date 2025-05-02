Princess Charlotte’s birthday coat is a nod to Kate’s royal utility style

Today, the Prince and Princess of Wales took to Instagram to share a solo portrait of their daughter, Princess Charlotte, in celebration of her milestone 10th birthday.

The wholesome, outdoorsy image - captured by Princess Kate herself - shows Charlotte seated among a sea of green grass, beaming at the camera in a camouflage jacket and teal-blue walking backpack. A charming countryside moment, it also offered a subtle nod to her mother's signature style.

Charlotte’s choice of outerwear quietly mirrors the utilitarian-chic aesthetic the Princess of Wales has made her own in recent years. While the camo jacket is undoubtedly a practical choice for an outdoor adventure, it also plays into a broader sartorial narrative led by her mother.

© The Princess of Wales Charlotte was pictured on a hike in Cumbria

Kate has long championed a polished take on practical dressing, including waxed jackets, tailored cargo styles, and camouflage. From her appearances in military training facilities to casual countryside outings, the Princess has mastered the art of utility dressing, fusing fashion and function in a way that still feels appropriately regal.

In the wider context of fashion, it speaks to the enduring appeal of classic, cool, military-inspired pieces.

© Getty Images Kate wore a pair of skinny cargo trousers just earlier this week © Getty Images Kate honoured her role as Honorary Colonel in Chief of the Irish Guards by wearing a camo jacket on a visit in 2023

We're also predicting the camo trend to make a major resurgence soon, thanks to the return of Topshop, and fashion's growing love for 2010s fashion.

"Camo print was a regular feature in London back in the day. From khaki cargo pants to sneakers, it dominated the high street like no other daring design," says H! Fashion's Tania Leslau.

"In the 2000s, luxury labels such as Valentino and Christopher Kane reinvented camo with vibrant neon shades and sumptuous fabrics. More recently, streetwear pioneers, including Virgil Abloh’s Off-White and Demna Gvasalia’s Balenciaga, have reimagined the look, further cementing its reputation as an enduring, transformative element in contemporary fashion."

With a mother as stylish as the Princess of Wales, it's safe to say Charlotte is a mini style icon in the making.