Princess Charlotte and Pippa Middleton's matching Wimbledon fashion moment just redefined this summer 2024 trend

The fashion on display at this year's Wimbledon tennis championships has been nothing short of spectacular. Margot Robbie made her debut pregnancy style moment, Sienna Miller gave polka dots a stylistic overhaul in a stunning Prada two-piece, Zendaya wore not one, but two shirt and tie looks that Princess Diana would wholly approve of, and Charli XCX made the case for 'brat girl summer' at the tennis.

On the final day of this year's tournament, where 21-year-old Carlos Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic for the second consecutive year, the Princess of Wales made a pleasantly surprising appearance amidst her cancer treatment, in attendance with her sister Pippa Middleton and daughter Princess Charlotte. And of course, this royal trifecta put on an unbelievably fashionable affair.

Princess Kate opted for a Quality Street-esque purple midi dress by Safiyaa - a colour that holds much significance with Wimbledon tradition, whilst Pippa stunned in a peony-patterned dress from royal go-to label Beulah, and Princess Charlotte wore a navy ruffled polka dot dress from Guess, which I honestly wish was available in adults size.

© Getty Pippa Middleton and Princess Charlotte both wore frilled dresses and pink sunglasses

What you may or may not have noticed, is that both Pippa and her niece wore matching colourful sunglasses, straying away from the traditional black or brown frames - Kate's sister wore an oversized round pair with dark lenses from Chanel, and her daughter wore some classic Raybans, featuring transparent pink arms and red lenses.

Their perfect pink sunnies put an uber-girly spin on this season's coolest shades trend - yellow frames.

MORE: Are yellow sunglasses the new It-accessory?

© Getty Their pink shades put a girly spin on summer 2024's colourful sunnies craze

"It appears that yellow sunglasses are creeping up the sartorial ranks. Sported in the past week alone by model Emily Ratajkowski, Lucy Boynton, Carole Middleton and Cardi B (talk about range) the sunny silhouettes are set to be a spectacular hit for summer," explains H Fashion's Tania Leslau.

If you're keen to experiment with colourful glasses but prefer a look that is still subtle, follow in Pippa and Charlotte's footsteps and opt for a light, cheerful shade of pink.

The royal trio certainly closed Wimbledon in the utmost glamorous style. Talk about last but certainly not least...