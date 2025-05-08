Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Phoebe Dynevor's black mini dress and leather combo is a sultry date night dream
Digital Cover fashion-trends© BAFTA via Getty Images

The Bridgerton star found the perfect outfit formula for summer 2025

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
2 minutes ago
As twilight lingers longer into the balmy evenings of summer 2025, Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor has the perfect blueprint for a date night ensemble that ticks every box.

Stepping out last year in London for a BAFTA Nominees' Party at The National Gallery , the Fair Play star turned heads with a masterclass in understated luxury and we've been taking notes. 

Phoebe merged a classic silhouette with a provocative modern edge, reimagining her black mini dress for summer with its barely there hemline. 

Anchoring the look was the spectacular gold embellishment on the neckline, an unmistakeable Schiaparelli touch. The dress was from the label's spring/summer 24 collection and Phoebe paired it with a pair of spectacular Schiaparelli earrings

Actress Phoebe Dynevor stands confidently between two grand neoclassical columns, exiting an opulent building. She wears a sleek, floor-length black leather coat over a short, velvet black dress adorned with a striking gold necklace detail. Her legs are bare beneath sheer black stockings, and she finishes the look with classic black stiletto pumps. Her hair is pulled back in a polished bun, and she wears minimal makeup, accentuating her natural features. The setting is warm and intimate, with glowing interior lighting casting a soft, elegant ambiance.© BAFTA via Getty Images
Phoebe Dynevor attends the Nominees' Party for the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024,

Layered atop the dress, Phoebe (whose mum is beloved Corrie actress Sally Dynevor) opted for a black leather trench to add edge to look, taking the ensemble from flirt to formidable. It's the perfect pairing for summer when unpredictable weather is always a threat. Lightweight enough for evening breezes and chic enough to transition effortlessly from dinner to rooftop cocktails. 

Phoebe Dynevor wears a black mini dress, sheer tights, black heels and long leather coat© BAFTA via Getty Images
Phoebe Dynevor in her classic coat and mini dress combo

Phoebe's beauty choices reflect the same balance of soft romance. The actress opted for a slick back bun - our current favourite go-to - to give her earrings as much attention as possible.

For makeup, luminous skin was teamed with a pinky lip and a natural eye. 

A closer look at Phoebe's black leather coat, black mini dress and gold jewellery© BAFTA via Getty Images
A closer look at Phoebe's killer accessories

What makes this look the perfect date night outfit for summer 2025 is its layered versatility. It's a sensual statement that doesn't scream for attention. The coat can be slipped off as the night warms and the mini dress keeps things flirty without trying too hard. 

And there you have it. Thank you Phoebe Dynevor for flawlessly demonstrating the power of a black mini dress, leather trench and gold statement accessories.

