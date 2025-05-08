Phoebe Dynevor's black mini dress and leather combo is a sultry date night dream

As twilight lingers longer into the balmy evenings of summer 2025, Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor has the perfect blueprint for a date night ensemble that ticks every box.

Stepping out last year in London for a BAFTA Nominees' Party at The National Gallery , the Fair Play star turned heads with a masterclass in understated luxury and we've been taking notes.

Phoebe merged a classic silhouette with a provocative modern edge, reimagining her black mini dress for summer with its barely there hemline.

Anchoring the look was the spectacular gold embellishment on the neckline, an unmistakeable Schiaparelli touch. The dress was from the label's spring/summer 24 collection and Phoebe paired it with a pair of spectacular Schiaparelli earrings

© BAFTA via Getty Images Phoebe Dynevor attends the Nominees' Party for the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2024,

Layered atop the dress, Phoebe (whose mum is beloved Corrie actress Sally Dynevor) opted for a black leather trench to add edge to look, taking the ensemble from flirt to formidable. It's the perfect pairing for summer when unpredictable weather is always a threat. Lightweight enough for evening breezes and chic enough to transition effortlessly from dinner to rooftop cocktails.

© BAFTA via Getty Images Phoebe Dynevor in her classic coat and mini dress combo

Phoebe's beauty choices reflect the same balance of soft romance. The actress opted for a slick back bun - our current favourite go-to - to give her earrings as much attention as possible.

For makeup, luminous skin was teamed with a pinky lip and a natural eye.

© BAFTA via Getty Images A closer look at Phoebe's killer accessories

What makes this look the perfect date night outfit for summer 2025 is its layered versatility. It's a sensual statement that doesn't scream for attention. The coat can be slipped off as the night warms and the mini dress keeps things flirty without trying too hard.

And there you have it. Thank you Phoebe Dynevor for flawlessly demonstrating the power of a black mini dress, leather trench and gold statement accessories.