TV viewers 'hooked' on sexy new 8-part period drama that Bridgerton fans will love

Viewers are "hooked" on Apple TV+'s steamy new period drama, Carême, with some fans comparing the regency-set series to Netflix's hit show, Bridgerton.

The eight-part French historical drama tells the story of Antonin Carême, who emerged from poverty to become the world's most famous chef. However, his ambition and talent attract the attention of powerful politicians, who use him as a spy for France.

It's safe to say that the show has gone down well with viewers, who were "hooked" after its opening two episodes. One person wrote on social media: "Ok, now I'm hooked!!!" while another compared the show to Bridgerton, adding: "Imagine putting together The Bear + Bridgerton + The Gilded Age."

© Apple TV+ Benjamin Voisin stars in Carême

A third viewer remarked: "As a person with a soul of the last century, I was really looking forward to this series. Aesthetics and atmosphere are amazing from the first frame. Costumes, actors, music, locations. Everything is perfect. I was in Paris only once. I felt amazing nostalgia right now #careme," while another added: "Oi, you got me glued."

All to know about Carême before watching

The series, which airs weekly on Apple TV+, is based on multi-award-winning historian and actor Ian Kelly's book, Cooking for Kings: The Life of Antonin Carême, the First Celebrity Chef.

It follows the "thrilling" life of Antonin Carême (played by Benjamin Voisin), the world's first celebrity chef, who rose to the height of culinary stardom in Napoleon's Europe from humble beginnings in Paris.

© Apple TV+ Viewers praised the eight-part series

The official synopsis reads: "Carême is an orphan blessed with god-like culinary talent, who dreams of only one thing: to become the most famous chef in the world and to give letters of nobility to a new art, the 'Gastronomy'.

© Apple TV+ The drama airs weekly on Apple TV+

"Carême's ambition attracts the attention of the most Machiavellian man of his time, Charles-Maurice de Talleyrand-Périgord, who has elevated French politics to a fine art. Talleyrand ensnares Carême, who could become a great chef … but must first become a spy for France."

It concludes: "Based on a true story, Carême takes us through the harsh, miserable reality of 19th-century kitchens juxtaposed with the magnificent opulence of the mansions and sophisticated aristocrats they serve, where manipulation is king. Determined to escape poverty and fulfil his dream, Carême can choose revenge or he can have it all — women, wealth, fame — but at what cost? His love? His soul? His life?"

© Apple TV+ The series follows the life of the world's first celebrity chef

How to watch Carême

Carême is available to stream on Apple TV+. The series premiered with its first two episodes on 30 April. The remaining episodes will be released weekly every Wednesday until 11 June 2025.