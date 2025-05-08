Victoria Beckham’s iconic Y2K look is the ultimate summer 2025 mood

In an era where fashion is in a perpetual state of nostalgic rebirth, one need only look to the recent spring/summer 2025 runways to see that the y2k revival isn't merely a trend, it's a full on movement.

Enter this now-iconic image of Victoria Beckham, shimmering in a fuchsia silk two piece trimmed with fiery orange lace, a look that feels not only timeless but completely on point for the summer ahead.

Originally worn in 2000, but let's be honest, David Beckham's wife's outfit could have walked straight off the catwalk this year.

© WireImage Victoria Beckham at the 2000 VH1 Vogue Fashion Awards

The daring contrast of hot pink satin and electric orange lace, paired with her sleek, honey-highlighted hair and minimalist sandals, embodies the fresh, sensual femininity dominating the SS25 collections.

The silky slip has reclaimed its throne this season. At Nensi Dojaka, fluid lingerie-inspired dresses reigned supreme, with sheer silks clinging to the body in hues ranging from pastel peach to neon coral.

Nensi Dojaka SS25

Christopher Esber leaned into high-shine fabrics and deep-cut silhouettes while Versace revived their 90s archival slips with bold patterns, colour blocking and lace-trimmed finishes - eerily reminiscent of Victoria's look here.

Few color pairings spark the imagination quite like pink and orange. It’s a combination that feels rebellious and electric—just like summer.

Designers from Stella McCartney to Blumarine leaned heavily into vibrant hues in their collections, exploring saturated palettes that challenge the beige-dominated minimalism of recent years.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Victoria Beckham and Emma Bunton

Victoria's fearless embrace of contrast lace and shocking colour feels like a blueprint for spring/summer 25.

What makes Beckham’s look particularly fresh for 2025 is how seamlessly it can be adapted for modern styling. Imagine it paired with oversized gold hoops, barely-there strappy sandals (aka The Row), and a slick bun.

Or lean into the Y2K spirit with butterfly clips, tinted glasses, and a micro bag, whatever tickles your fancy.

© WireImage Victoria was attending the 2000 VH1 Vogue Fashion Awards

Ultimately, Victoria Beckham’s pink and orange slip is more than a throwback—it's a masterclass in staying ahead of the curve by knowing exactly when to look back.