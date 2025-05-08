Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Nicola Peltz's plunging top is a Victoria Beckham signature
Nicola Peltz wearing a black halterneck top with her hair half-up half-down and a make up look featuring romantic rosy cheeks

Brooklyn Beckham's wife wore an outfit that embodied her mother-in-law's classic style

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Nicola Peltz Beckham and her mother-in-law, Spice Girl-turned-fashion and beauty entrepreneur Victoria, are back in the spotlight once again thanks to a rumoured feud between Nicola, her husband, Brooklyn, and the rest of the family.

Honestly? Here in the H! Fashion office, we're more interested in their style agenda. Family dramas aside (we all have them, don't we?), the Beckham clan continue to put on a stylish front, regardless of which side of the pond they're situated on. 

Nicola shared a series of Instagram images with her 3.1m followers, oozing effortless sophistication in an understated black halterneck top with a deep V-neckline, showing off the shoulders and collarbone while creating a flattering silhouette.

Nicola Peltz stunned in a black plunge-neck top

The elegant, classic black silhouette is a complete Victoria Beckham signature. The designer is celebrated for championing sleek, minimalist silhouettes, and V-neck pieces are a particular favourite.

From sweeping floor-length dresses to daring lace bodysuits from her eponymous label, Victoria has constantly champions the ultra-feminine silhouette.

Nicola finished off her look with her go-to half-up, half-down hairstyle, with soft waves and a touch of volume at the crown.

Victoria Beckham, winner of the Special Contribution to British Fashion award, attends the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year awards at Claridge's Hotel on November 5, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Victoria Beckham is a deep V-neck silhouette stan

For makeup, she opted for her signature soft glam featuring super glowing skin with a romantic peachy-pink flush across the cheeks and nose, giving her a sun-kissed effect. And of course, no Nicola Peltz look is complete without a lick of defined winged eyeliner. 

Nicola's top was a VB signature

Whilst Victoria and Nicola have wildly opposite style agendas - Nicola favouring cool-girl Y2K pieces and Victoria embodying maximum elegance with fine tailoring and a minilastic colour palette, this isn't the first time the two's wardrobes have crossed. 

Nicola has worn plenty of pieces from her mother-in-law's brand that capture the essence of VB and her signature wardrobe, from crisp white suits to oversized sunglasses. 

Rumoured family feuds aside, the Beckham family are forever our favourite style icons.

