VE Day: The 8 best royal fashion moments of all time

Victory in Europe Day - or VE Day as it's more commonly known holds a profound place in British history, marking the formal end of World War II in Europe on May 8, 1945.

Every year the day is commemorated and the Royal Family gather to reflect on this difficult period in world history. Over the decades, these commemorations have also become stages for understated elegance and fashion diplomacy, where sartorial choices are steeped in symbolism.

From Queen Elizabeth II's penchant for formality to the Princess of Wales's masterclass in modern regality, royal women in particular have honoured VE Day in ensembles that speak volumes — of tradition, of continuity, and of respect.

Tailored coats, structured hats, symbolic brooches and a royal palette of navy, grey and crimson form a visual narrative of reflective remembrance.

So let's look back at 8 of the most exquisite and meaningful royal fashion moments from VE Day commemorations of years gone by...

1/ 8 © Getty Images 1945 On the balcony of Buckingham Palace, the Royal Family gathered to celebrate the end of World War II in 1945. Princess Elizabeth appeared wearing her military uniform, acknowledging her own wartime service as a mechanic in the Auxiliary Territorial Service.



2/ 8 © PA Images via Getty Images 1995 The beloved Queen Mother, then aged 95 waved to the crowds who had gathered for the commemoration wearing a tailored pale blue coat and matching hat. The pastel shade evoked spring renewal, while her trademark triple-strand pearls offered regal continuity.

3/ 8 © Tim Graham Photo Library via Get 1995 For the same year, Princess Margaret opted for an similarly spring-like shade of apple green while standing next to then Prime Minister John Major.

4/ 8 © Tim Graham Photo Library via Get 1995 Queen Elizabeth II stands with her mother and her sister Princess Margaret in three defiant shades of red, yellow and green, mirroring their 1945 appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

5/ 8 © UK Press via Getty Images 2015 Queen Elizabeth II also opted for a pale blue outfit for the 2015 commemorations, the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II. She teamed her coat and feathered hat with sombre black gloves accessories. To honour the occasion 200 beacons were lit at Windsor Castle.

6/ 8 © POOL/AFP via Getty Images 2020 The then Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall wore traditional Scottish attire to mark the 75th anniversary of VE day at the Balmoral War Memorial in Scotland.



7/ 8 © Chris Jackson/Getty Images 2025 For the 2025 commemorations, which marked the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, Queen Camilla chose a blue jacket and dress with matching hat by Fiona Clare, teamed with a 12th Royal Lancers brooch - her Father's regiment - paying tribute to her family's history.