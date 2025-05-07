VE Day: The 8 best royal fashion moments of all time

Victory in Europe Day - or VE Day as it's more commonly known holds a profound place in British history, marking the formal end of World War II in Europe on May 8, 1945.
Every year the day is commemorated and the Royal Family gather to reflect on this difficult period in world history. Over the decades, these commemorations have also become stages for understated elegance and fashion diplomacy, where sartorial choices are steeped in symbolism.
From Queen Elizabeth II's penchant for formality to the Princess of Wales's masterclass in modern regality, royal women in particular have honoured VE Day in ensembles that speak volumes — of tradition, of continuity, and of respect.
Tailored coats, structured hats, symbolic brooches and a royal palette of navy, grey and crimson form a visual narrative of reflective remembrance.
So let's look back at 8 of the most exquisite and meaningful royal fashion moments from VE Day commemorations of years gone by...
1/8
1945
On the balcony of Buckingham Palace, the Royal Family gathered to celebrate the end of World War II in 1945. Princess Elizabeth appeared wearing her military uniform, acknowledging her own wartime service as a mechanic in the Auxiliary Territorial Service.
2/8
1995
The beloved Queen Mother, then aged 95 waved to the crowds who had gathered for the commemoration wearing a tailored pale blue coat and matching hat. The pastel shade evoked spring renewal, while her trademark triple-strand pearls offered regal continuity.
3/8
1995
For the same year, Princess Margaret opted for an similarly spring-like shade of apple green while standing next to then Prime Minister John Major.
4/8
1995
Queen Elizabeth II stands with her mother and her sister Princess Margaret in three defiant shades of red, yellow and green, mirroring their 1945 appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
5/8
2015
Queen Elizabeth II also opted for a pale blue outfit for the 2015 commemorations, the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II.
She teamed her coat and feathered hat with sombre black gloves accessories. To honour the occasion 200 beacons were lit at Windsor Castle.
6/8
2020
The then Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall wore traditional Scottish attire to mark the 75th anniversary of VE day at the Balmoral War Memorial in Scotland.
7/8
2025
For the 2025 commemorations, which marked the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, Queen Camilla chose a blue jacket and dress with matching hat by Fiona Clare, teamed with a 12th Royal Lancers brooch - her Father's regiment - paying tribute to her family's history.
8/8
2025
Princess Kate wore Emilia Wickstead for this year's event, opting for a matching coat dress and hat in a rich maroon shade (previously worn to an event in 2022).
She also paid tribute to her family with her accessories and teamed the look with an RAF wings brooch and her late mother-in-law Diana's pearl bracelet.
