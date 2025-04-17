Daisy Edgar-Jones stuns in micro shorts and Mary Janes combo that’s trending for spring 2025

Honestly reader, we find it hard to think of a life before Normal People, let alone a world in which Daisy Edgar-Jones wasn’t setting us all alight with her bang on the money style choices on the press circuit.

Since switching up her stylist last year, the Twisters actress has sported everything from boho princess looks fresh from the Chloé runway to itsy bitsy Gucci pieces, and looked immaculate while doing so.

And in NYC this week, she donned not one, but four outrageously good ensembles that we’ll be pinning onto our spring sartorial moodboard immediately.

© GC Images Daisy Edgar-Jones in New York City

We’ll begin with our absolute favourite, a light as a feather bandeau playsuit with super sweet yellow ruffled trim that veered into lingerie territory.

The itsy bitsy short length was countered by a gorgeous bright blue coat with patchwork pockets, and a very boho friendly long fringed necklace.

© GC Images Another angle of Daisy's perfect shoe choice

But best of all she teamed the bang on trend butter yellow and sky blue colours with a pair of absolutely cracking bright red Mary Janes that are going to the top of our wishlist immediately, giving the outfit a winning combination of retro charm and modern flair. Ten out of ten, Daisy.

© GC Images Daisy Edgar-Jones in Calvin Klein AW25

Earlier in the day, she had also sported two two-pieces, the first an 80s inspired office-friendly grey skirt suit straight off the Calvin Klein runway, from their autumn/winter 2025 collection. Very Melanie Griffith in Working Girl-coded.

© GC Images The On Swift Horses actress in a SHUSHU/TONG co-ord

She also plumped for a midi skirt and crop top combo by beloved Shanghai based label SHUSHU/TONG in navy and white. She teamed the two-piece with black sheer tights and mules, and of course, a pair of sunglasses.

© GC Images Daisy Edgar-Jones in a dreamy boho ensemble in NYC

And last but not least, a gorgeous floating metallic maxi dress paired with big fat beaded necklaces and a classic trench coat.

Crumbs, we’re exhausted for her stylist just looking at these four cracking ensembles.

The actress is busy promoting On Swift Horses, her latest project, a romantic drama based on Shannon Pufahl’s bestselling novel.

The movie, set in Las Vegas promises secret romance and lots of gorgeous late 50s fashion. Count us in.