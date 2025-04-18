Daisy Edgar-Jones stuns in bridal white for glitzy event in New York

Daisy Edgar-Jones channelled her inner Meghan Markle in New York on Thursday night in a silky white gown and long, curling tresses.

The Twisters actress looked stunning in the draped white dress which fitted closely around the waist while being looser around the shoulders and legs.

© GC Images Daisy is a style icon in her own right

The style closely resembles a dress worn by the Duchess of Sussex during her royal tour of New Zealand in 2018. Meghan's white number, by Theia, was also in the column style but instead of the sleeveless version worn by Daisy, Meghan's featured capped sleeves with beading detailing.

© WireImage Meghan wore a similar look in 2018

Daisy accessorised the look with Schiaparelli patent leather keyhole pumps and chunky gold earrings, wearing her long brown hair down and with a small side-fringe.

© GC Images Daisy kept things simple yet chic

The 26-year-old actress was in the Big Apple to promote her latest film, On Swift Horses, in which she plays the starring role, Muriel.

The official synopsis reads: "Muriel and her husband Lee are about to begin a bright new life, which is upended by the arrival of Lee's brother. Muriel embarks on a secret life, gambling on racehorses and discovering a love she never thought possible."

© Alamy Stock Photo Jacob Elordi features in the film too

Daisy stars alongside Hollywood big-hitters Jacob Elordi and Will Poulter.

She recently opened up to Elle about what it's been like to star alongside 'internet boyfriends' like Paul Mescal, Glen Powell and Sebastian Stan.

© BBC Daisy's breakout role was in Normal People

"I have worked with basically all of the internet's boyfriends, and I'm lucky that every actor I've worked with has been incredibly supportive of me being the lead. Glen, Sebastian, Paul, all of them.

"I think that's why they're so successful and so loved and so good: that they are so generous, and they really serve the story and are not serving themselves.

"Glen was always like, 'What's Kate's journey in this? Let's find it.' And same with Sebastian; he was so completely invested in Noa's journey.

© Alamy Stock Photo Glen and Daisy starred in Twisters together

"Paul's like playing tennis with your best friend. I'm nervous for the point that it comes to working with someone who might not be so chill with it! Because there's so much ego that can exist in this industry."

Daisy shot to fame opposite Paul Mescal in Normal People and her star has continued to rise ever since, with leading roles in several major productions in the five years since then.