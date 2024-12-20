Daisy Edgar-Jones captivates in head-to-toe denim Gucci look

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Gucci are a match made in fashion heaven.

Whether gracing the red carpet, attending fashion week or enjoying an off-duty stroll, the Twisters actress frequently looks to Gucci for a hand with her outfit planning.

Relying on the prestigious house once again, the It-Brit hit the streets of London on Friday, sporting a head-to-toe Gucci ensemble that instantly piqued our interest.

© Getty The actress sported head-to-toe Gucci

Daisy looked divine in a navy jacket, featuring a preppy popped collar, a cinched waistband, button-down detailing and a subtle peplum fit that grazed her hips. Gucci’s iconic ‘GG’ belt accentuated the actress’ silhouette, pairing perfectly with some mid-wash blue jeans in a straight-leg style.

The 26-year-old radiated timeless elegance via her accessories choice. Gucci’s ‘Blondie Mini Shoulder Bag’ in an on-trend burgundy colourway neatly perched on her left shoulder, while a pair of black sunglasses combated the (rare) British winter sunshine.

© Getty Images The West End star was a winter dream in the designer outfit

As for her shoes, the actress slipped into the brand’s ‘Horsebit Ballet Flat,’ showcasing a punchish spin on the coquettish silhouette, buckle detailing and Gucci’s signature equestrian reference.

Daisy wore her caramel tresses down loose in beachy mermaid waves, opting for a natural, girl-next-door makeup blend to accentuate her striking features. A lick of chilli red nail polish added a touch of sass to her sophisticated attire.

© Getty Daisy attended the Gucci SS25 show in September

This trip to the BBC marks the actress’ second outing of the week. On Tuesday evening, she attended the press night after party for Cat On A Hot Tin Roof, a show in which she stars.

Hosted at The Almeida Theatre, the bash saw Daisy grace the scene in a fern green mini dress hailing from Victoria Beckham’s SS25 collection, complete with an asymmetrical neckline, draped layers of semi-sheer chiffon and a gently puffed hem that fell in wave-like motions to her thighs.

From Italian luxury to cool-girl British dress codes, Daisy has got all corners of clothing covered.