Daisy Edgar-Jones is a real life Tinkerbell in mini dress and heels

We owe a lot to Dani Michelle. The renowned stylist has delivered countless flawless outfits throughout her career, and one of her celebrity clients in particular has become a standout favourite among fans.

Daisy Edgar-Jones emerged as a prime fashion muse in 2024, blessing fellow style lovers with streams of covetable looks spanning Gucci shorts to sheer Chloé gowns.

On Tuesday evening, the actress attended the press night after party for Cat On A Hot Tin Roof, a show in which she stars. Hosted at The Almeida Theatre, the bash saw Daisy grace the scene in a fern green mini dress hailing from Victoria Beckham’s SS25 collection, complete with an asymmetrical neckline, draped layers of semi-sheer chiffon and a gently puffed hem that fell in wave-like motions to her thighs.

© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I The actress attended the press night after party for 'Cat On A Hot Tin Roof' at The Almeida Theatre

The 26-year-old paired the leaf-hued garment with some nude peep-toe heels showcasing a contemporary design. The pumps, sourced from Tory Burch’ SS25 collection, made for a practical yet striking footwear choice.

Daisy wore her brunette hair down loose in carefully curated beach waves with a middle parting and opted for a natural beauty glow to accentuate her screen-ready features.

© 2024 Dave Benett The 26-year-old wore Victoria Beckham

While preparing for her latest on-stage role, Daisy has kept a low profile on the fashion front. Her former fashion forway came in October, when she touched down in London to attend the BFI London Film Festival Luminous Gala 2024.

The Twisters actress hit the red carpet in a crimson gown complete with a halterneck silhouette and golden metallic detailing that coiled around her neck. The garment hailed from Gucci’s spring/summer 2025 collection, of which Daisy witnessed first hand during the house’s Milan Fashion Week show.

With a helping hand from her aforementioned stylist Dani, Daisy is quickly ascending the sartorial ranks, positioning herself as a fashion one-to-watch for 2025.