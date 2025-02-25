Daisy Edgar-Jones stuns in 'no trousers' and knee high boots at Milan Fashion Week

Although Milan Fashion Week only began today, the most glamorous A-listers on the planet have already touched down in the Italian fashion capital and put their best style foot forward on the front row.

Gucci was the first heavyweight designer label to debut its AW25 label on the runway on Tuesday afternoon, and among the star-studded faces on the front row, was British actress Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Public appearances from the Normal People actress are few and far between, but she's never one to miss the chance to showcase her sartorial prowess at a major fashion show.

© Getty Images for Gucci Daisy Edgar-Jones proved the power of all black at the Gucci show

At Gucci, she oozed It-girl glamour in a ribbed-knit cardigan peppered with glitzy adornments, worn with a pair of tiny mini shorts that were barely visible under the hem of her top, giving the illusion of the It-girl go-to 'no trousers' trend.

The daring style silhouette has become a fashion favourite over recent seasons, notably spearheaded by Miu Miu who sent a model in a pair of beaded silk underwear down the catwalk of their AW23 show.

© Getty Images for Gucci She perfected the no trousers trend

The trend then gained momentum for the entirety of 2024, and although we're only two months into 2025, fashionistas including Bella Hadid, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Hailey Bieber have proved that forgetting your trousers on purpose is the style motto to watch out for this spring.

Daisy added a touch of demure to her look, by layering a pair of sheer black tights underneath. Round-toed knee-high boots completed her stunning ensemble and gave her look cosy-chic look an added air of casual (if you want to amp up the glamour for an evening soirée, swap her chunky boots for a pair of kitten-heeled slingbacks).

Famous faces including Jessica Chastain, Julia Garner, Mia Regan and Romee Strijid were also on the front row at Gucci show - if you want to know what they, and other A-listers have worn to Milan Fashion Week, check out our best-dressed celebs round up...