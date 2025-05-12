Jennifer Lopez is a picnic princess in milkmaid dress and raffia accessories

It's time to get excited everybody, it looks like summer is officially kicking off!

So before drizzle inevitably turns up to dampen our spirits, lets start wearing some cracking summery ensembles that make the most of that big yellow thing currently in the sky.

Enter Jennifer Lopez in her latest ensemble, a masterclass in summer 2025 dressing, opting for a milkmaid-style dress.

The silhouette has seen a renaissance over the past few seasons for its romantic nod to countryside nostalgia and its universally flattering shape (and we're big fans.)

© @jlo Jennifer Lopez in her perfect printed midi dress and raffia accessories

Lopez keeps her accessories as seasonally appropriate as her dress. The raffia hat offers both sun protection and a stylish nod to Mediterranean ease, plus it echoes the big labels who showcased the style on the SS25 runways (Jacquemus and Loewe, to name just a few.)

And to ad a bit of matchy-matchy energy, Jennifer opted for a raffia handbag too, with floral embellishment to add a bit of pizazz.

© @jlo A closer look at JLo's amazing hat

In a world increasingly favoring sustainability, raffia accessories are not only perfectly aligned with summer aesthetic, they also pop back into popularity every summer, meaning they can quickly become your hot weather go-tos that you'll reach for year after year.

The sweet snaps were shared in honour of Mother's Day, which was just celebrated over in the US. The star received some hefty bouquets of flowers, courtesy of her children, twins Emme and Max. Very sweet.

What is a milkmaid dress?

The milkmaid dress is defined by its square neckline, fitted bodice, and a gently flared skirt—often ankle or mid-calf in length. It’s a style that harks back to pastoral femininity, yet when worn by icons like JLo, it feels utterly modern.

The delicate pink and white gingham print adds a playful charm that’s perfectly suited for a summer getaway, garden party, or a coastal brunch. It’s light, airy, and comfortable without sacrificing structure or style.

© @jlo We salute you and your perfect summer outfit Jennifer Lopez

For Summer 2025, this outfit is the epitome of refined holiday wear: a bit of nostalgia yet utterly fresh. Structured, yet relaxed. Consider us inspired.