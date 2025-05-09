Cruz Beckham and Jackie Apostel just wore matching outfits - and we're obsessed

If there's one thing most of us can relate to in life, it's a little bit of family drama.

And with rumours swirling that a rift has opened up between David and Victoria Beckham and their firstborn Brooklyn and his wife Nicola, we respect youngest son Cruz's decision to steer clear, and go on a lovely date night with his girlfriend.

Cruz and his songwriter girlfriend Jackie Apostel were attending Bob Dylan: Point Blank exhibition hosted by the Halcyon Gallery in London.

© Getty Cruz Beckham and Jackie Apostel attend the a private view of the 'Bob Dylan: Point Blank' exhibition

The exhibition showcases brand new artworks by the visionary artist Bob Dylan (it's open daily and free too!)

Cruz and Jackie stopped by the press preview to drink in some culture and probably have a chat with the other guests, which included Poppy Delevingne, Jessica Clarke and Maddi Waterhouse.

© @jackie.apostel Jackie shared a snap of the couple's matching red footwear

And for the event, the duo went in perfectly matchy-matchy ensembles, right down to their striking footwear.

Cruz opted for a long khaki coat that bordered on grey, teamed with a mushroom knit, classic pale denim jeans and red Converse. For Jackie, a cropped bomber jacket in a complimentary hue and a shearling collar, also teamed with jeans and red shoes (in her case a square-toed pair of mules.)

© @cruzbeckham Cruz Beckham shared a selfie from the event

The relaxed, 70s inspired ensembles were the perfect his-and-hers approach to date night dressing and you best believe we will forcing our significant other into doing something similar with us this summer...

How long have Cruz Beckham and Jackie Apostel been dating?

Musician Cruz Beckham has been linked to his girlfriend songwriter Jackie Apostel since they were first spotted back in June 2024, and attended Paris Fashion Week together later that year.

It wasn't however until October when things became Instagram official. Since then, Jackie has attended lots of family events - most recently David Beckham's bumper 50th birthday celebrations.