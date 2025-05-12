Skip to main contentSkip to footer
How the fashion set spent US Mother's Day 2025, from Jennifer Lopez to Meghan Markle
Emily Ratajkowski and Sylvester Apollo Bear attend the Loewe Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Loewe)© Getty Images for Loewe

How the fashion set spent US Mother's Day 2025

From Hailey Bieber's at-home mariachi band to Emily Ratajkowski's sun-drenched afternoon, this is how the most stylish stars celebrated motherhood this year

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
On Sunday, May 11, the United States - and much of the world - paid tribute to motherhood, and naturally, the most stylish stars marked the occasion with flair.

From Kim Kardashian to Meghan Markle, some of our favourite fashion muses took to social media to share heartfelt tributes and sweet behind-the-scenes glimpses into their day. Whether gushing about the joys of motherhood or enjoying quality time with their little ones, it was a celebration filled with love and of course, iconic outfits.

Leading the romantic gestures was Justin Bieber, who treated his wife Hailey to a dreamy alfresco dinner complete with a surprise mariachi band, proving that fashion isn’t the only thing this duo does to perfection. Meanwhile, the next generation of stylish stars - adorable children of fashionistas like Kim, Elsa Hosk and Emily Ratajkowski - truly stole the spotlight.

Watch: Justin Bieber surprises Hailey on Mother's Day

The fashion was as noteworthy, from chic loungewear at home to perfectly polished daywear for celebratory outings.

Scroll below to see how the style set marked Mother's Day - and, of course, what they wore.

Kim Kardashian posing with her mother, grandmother and two children, wearing a black bodysuit and cargo trousers.

Kim Kardashian

Kim spent the day with her family, including sister Khloe Kardashian and mum Kris Jenner. She showed her followers the adorable necklace her son Saint designed,  the homemade cookies her children baked, and of course, luxurious bunches of flowers. She oozed comfortable chic in a spaghetti-strapped bodysuit (no doubt from her own fashion label Skims), paired with cargo trousers.

Emily Ratajkowski lying down next to her son, wearing a tiny white frilled skirt paired with an orange bikini top.

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily spent the day with her son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, in the park reading a book (cute). In typical EmRata fashion, she soaked up the sun wearing a tiny white frilled skirt paired with a dopamine-inducing orange bikini top.

Hailey Bieber posing in front of a TV wearing light-wash jeans with a red slogan tee, which she tied to give a cropped silhouette.

Hailey Bieber

Of course, Hailey oozed It-girl vibes for a Sunday at home with her husband, Justin and their son, Jack Blues. She paired vintage-infused light-wash jeans with a red slogan tee, which she tied to give a cropped silhouette. 

Meghan Markle cuddling her two chidlren wearing a pair of beige trousers and a matching cardigan

Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex shared a wholesome image on Instagram, cradling her two children Archie and Lilibet. She perfected cosy chic in a minimalistic floaty trouser and knitted cardigan combo.

In this warmly lit indoor photograph, Jennifer Lopez stands gracefully beside a round table adorned with vibrant floral arrangements and a framed photograph of two children. She wears a soft pink and white gingham milkmaid-style dress that hugs her figure and flares gently at the bottom. Her hair is styled in relaxed waves and partially tucked under a wide-brimmed raffia hat. On her arm, she carries a straw-like raffia tote bag with intricate floral crochet detailing. The ambiance is breezy and summery, with natural light streaming in from a window in the background, highlighting the seaside setting beyond the room. Her expression is serene, radiating a casual elegance.© @jlo

Jennifer Lopez

JLo has a penchant for ethereal feminine dressing, and this Mother's Day was no different. She posed in front of a glorious bouquet of flowers wearing a picnic-chic pink gingham dress paired with a straw boater.

Lily Collins at the Italian Open wearing a white t-shirt and a black summer hat

Lily Collins

The Emily in Paris star spent the first part of Mother's Day with her four-month-old daughter Tove Jane McDowell. The second half? She took a well deserved trip with her husband to the Italian Open tennis tournament. We're obsessed with her t-shirt and sun hat combo, it's giving mom-chic...

Elsa Hosk

Elsa Hosk

Whilst Elsa hasn't yet shared an image of her outfit (which we have no doubt is effortlessly cool), she shared her adorable breakfast set up created by her daughter Tuulikki.

