Jenna Ortega has a Carrie Bradshaw moment in one of the most iconic dresses to ever exist 

Every now and then, an A-lister will nod to an iconic fashion moment that sends the fashion crowd into a collective swoon.

Achieving just that on Tuesday night, American actress Jenna Ortega stepped out to attend the world premiere of Hurry Up Tomorrow - an upcoming musical psychological thriller film directed and edited by Trey Edward Shults.

The New York-based event saw the 22-year-old turn out a true Sex In The City moment. For the bash, Jenna slipped into the newspaper dress by John Galliano for Dior, featuring a sleek cowl neckline, a slinky silhouette, a midi fit, a monochrome palette and of course, the iconic newspaper print all-over.

© GC Images Jenna Ortega attended the 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' premiere at AMC Lincoln Square

Dior’s newspaper dress, designed by Galliano for the house’s Fall 2000 collection, is celebrated as a striking blend of couture and commentary. Featuring trompe-l'œil newsprint inspired by tabloids, it critiques media sensationalism while elevating it to high fashion.

Famously worn by Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, the dress became a pop culture icon in its own right.

© Sex and The City Carrie Bradshaw wearing the iconic Dior newspaper dress

In the hit series, Carrie wore the Dior newspaper dress in Season 3, Episode 17 titled ‘What Goes Around Comes Around,’ which originally aired on October 8, 2000. In this episode, Carrie confronts Natasha, Mr. Big's wife, at a restaurant, leading to a memorable scene where Natasha delivers the sharp retort, "Now not only have you ruined my marriage, you’ve ruined my lunch."

Carrie exits the restaurant and walks through the streets of Manhattan in the rare number, solidifying its status as one of her most memorable fashion moments.

© Getty Dior Fall 2000

Revelling in the fabulous reference, Jenna completed her distinctive Dior regalia with a glimmering pair of gold strappy heels. She wore her dark hair down loose in a straightened style with a classic middle parting, framing her film-fronting features and smoky-eyed makeup blend.

A fine metallic chain adorned her neck, leaving all eyes to fall on her history-making dress that continues to enchant the fashion crowd.