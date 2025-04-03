Jenna Ortega debuts major transformation amid red carpet appearance

Jenna Ortega shocked fans with an incredible transformation amid the press tour for her upcoming film, which she stars in alongside The Weeknd.

The 22-year-old showcased her fashion chops at the Las Vegas event, sporting a purple double-breasted blazer with matching mini shorts and an eye-catching Versace blouse.

She accessorized with sky-high purple platform heels as she walked the carpet at CinemaCon, opting to wear her dark tresses down past her shoulders.

However, it wasn't her outfit that had people talking, but her bleached eyebrows that turned heads at the event.

Jenna's normally darker-hued brows were dyed blonde, and her dramatic smokey eye makeup contrasted perfectly with the new look.

She wore brown lipstick to top it off, evoking a sense of '90s beauty.

© Getty Images Jenna looked so different with her bleached eyebrows

Typically, she opts for a gothic beauty look on the red carpet, thanks to her reputation as a scream queen.

The Wednesday actress was joined on the day by her co-star, The Weeknd, who brought the house down with a performance of "Cry For Me", "Opens Hearts" and the smash-hit song "Blinding Lights".

Their new film, Hurry Up Tomorrow, is set for a May 16 release and also features Saltburn star Barry Keoghan.

© Getty Images The actress stars in the film alongside The Weeknd

According to the official synopsis, the film follows "a musician plagued by insomnia [who] is pulled into an odyssey with a stranger [and] begins to unravel the very core of his existence."

Jenna shared that the film was "hard to describe" while discussing Hurry Up Tomorrow onstage.

"I haven't seen a movie quite like it. It's very soulful," she said. "It feels more like an experience and when you go into it with that mentality, it makes sense."

© AFP via Getty Images She added that the film was "very soulful"

The flick will be a companion piece to the singer's sixth studio album, with The Weeknd producing the project as well.

Jenna is not the first celebrity to try out a bleached eyebrow look; in fact, the trend has become quite popular in recent years, with A-listers like Kim Kardashian, Michelle Yeoh and Joey King opting for the unusual style.

"Rude to look this good without eyebrows," Sabrina Carpenter wrote on Joey's Instagram page, underneath a photo of her new brows. "THIS IS YOUR LOOK," added Noah Cyrus.

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W M Joey King joined the bleached eyebrow trend in January

According to HOLA!, the beauty trend has been dominating runways since 2022 and led to a 150% increase in global Pinterest searches for "bleached eyebrows".

Meanwhile, Jenna has enjoyed a bumper few years with a slew of incredible roles landing in her lap. She starred in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the sequel to the classic film, in 2024, earning her spot in gothic movie history.

Her recent thriller, Death of a Unicorn, follows the actress as a young woman traveling with her father, played by Paul Rudd; the pair accidentally hit a unicorn with their car and bring it to a wilderness retreat as chaos ensues.

Released in cinemas on March 28, the flick also stars Richard E. Grant and Will Poulter.