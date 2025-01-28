Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Wednesday's Jenna Ortega perfects goth glam at Paris Fashion Week
Digital Cover fashion-trends© APS-Medias/ABACA/Shutterstock

Jenna Ortega perfects goth glam at Paris Couture Week

The Wednesday star styled a set of micro shorts with a blazer and matching leather gloves to attend the French fashion house's couture show on Monday

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
4 minutes ago
Could goth girl glam be the It-Girl trend for 2025? Jenna Ortega thinks so. 

Known for her sinister roles as Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s hit show Wednesday, Astrid Deetz in Tim Burton's silver screen blockbuster Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Tara Carpenter in the sixth Scream film, it’s no surprise as to why the actress gravitates to an all-black colour palette. 

Making it clear just how chic gothic attire can be, the 22-year-old Californian arrived at Dior’s Haute Couture show in Paris, sporting a head-to-toe look hailing from the French designer Maison. 

Jenna Ortega at Christian Dior show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2025, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France - 27 Jan 2025© David Fisher/Shutterstock
The actress simultaneously showed us how to style mini shorts for winter

For the occasion, Jenna styled together a set of black micro shorts over a set of sheer black denier tights, a fitted plunging neck capped sleeve blazer, cinched at the waist with gold fixture buckles and a set of long leather gloves. 

Jenna Ortega Christian Dior show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2025, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France - 27 Jan 2025© David Fisher/Shutterstock
She topped off her all-black look with a lick of red matte lipstick

To top off the outfit and elevate the ensemble to the peak of haute style, the Hollywood heavyweight added a pair of black platform heels, a leather Dior handbag, a set of gold-toned earrings and a set of striking black sunglasses. 

Jenna has been the poster girl for emo-chic since she entered the chat as everybody's favourite (somewhat morbid) character Wednesday Addams back in 2022. Since then, she sent things into hyperdrive on the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice press circuit, sporting a plethora of peak chic gothic ensembles on the red carpet and beyond. 

Jenna Ortega attends the UK Premiere of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" at the Cineworld Leicester Square on August 29, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)© Getty
She wore Harris Reed to the UK Premiere
Jenna Ortega attends the 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' New York Photo Call at JW Marriott Essex House on August 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/WireImage)© Getty
Her D&G twinset was a thing of dreams

Plus, let's not forget her custom Harris Reed gown and matching pinstripe Dolce & Gabbana twin set. 

Jenna isn’t the only A-lister championing a goth girl moodboard for 2025. Last year, Dua Lipa made it her prerogative to style a stream of all-black outfits both on and off stage.

 From fishnet tights and leather corset bodysuits, as well as dying her famed cherry-cola-toned locks jet black, Dua joins Jenna on the grunge-fuelled fashion quest and, likely, we’re not far behind. 

