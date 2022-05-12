Dua Lipa dazzles in glittering red dress with unusual detail

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Dua Lipa is always willing to push the boundaries of fashion. The 26-year-old sports some incredibly innovative outfits from the hottest labels around – much to the delight of her followers. The trendsetting singer's latest look to captivate? A fiery red dress with some unconventional detailing.

Dua looked breathtaking in a sparkly red dress boasting eye-catching asymmetrical detailing, a strappy one-shoulder fit, deconstructed silhouette and a romantic hue. Featuring a tactile ostrich feather and sequin texture, the dress added another beautifully crafted look to Dua's unparalleled fashion repertoire.

The star went barefoot for the American Vogue cover shoot. She wore her thick raven tresses down in a straightened style with a classic middle parting and opted for a Hollywood glamour beauty look. A glittering gold eyeshadow blend, dark defined brows, dewy complexion and a rose pink lip made for a glossy makeup concoction.

Dua shared the series of stunning snaps on Instagram, leaving her whopping 82.9 million followers to gush over her sartorial prowess. She captioned the post: "A very good day @voguemagazine."

Dua looked divine in rose red

Fans and friends adored Dua's new look. Singer Griffy commented: "So good," with a heart-eyes emoji, while another fan said: "Beautiful as always." A third added: "Angel," and a fourth agreed, penning: "Gorgeous," with a blue love heart emoji.

The star posed up a storm for the cameras

If you agree and would love to get your hands on a dazzling dress like Dua's, then we have sourced the piece for you. This gleaming red sequin midi dress with spaghetti straps and a sultry thigh-slit is perfect for emulating the star's red carpet-ready ensemble.

Red Sequin Midi Dress, £109, ASOS

Other outfits donned by the songstress in the social media post included a black embellished midi dress cut from a delicate mesh, layered over a classic white tank top and teamed with black leather loafers – and a red fishnet tank top layered under a black and white lace satin slip dress.

The star also snapped a quick mirror selfie, posing in a black oversized hoodie with the word 'Vogue' printed on the front in white.

