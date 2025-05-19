Millie Bobby Brown's hot pink mini shorts and crop top set is seriously bold

Thought neon pink was a shade best left in the past? Think again because Millie Bobby Brown is bringing back the vibrant hue for SS25 and we’re surprisingly on board.

Sharing a selection of enviable summer snaps from her recent yacht holiday to her Instagram on Saturday, the Stranger Things star schooled fashion fans on the best way to style a bold neon hue.

© @milliebobbybrown Millie was all smiles to release her new collection

Posing on the deck with the big blue as her backdrop, Millie debuted a set of micro mini shorts and matching crop which are from her newest Florence by Mills ‘Cabana Dreams’ collection, which officially launched over the weekend.

The new capsule is an ode to lush terry towelling fabric - the ultimate sunny holiday fabric made from a cotton-polyester blend.

© @florencebymillsfashion The vibrant hue brings out Millies fresh sun-kissed tan

Leaning into the laidback style choices that come with a relaxing weekend away, Millie wore her ultra cute co-ord with bare feet, a set of gold hoop earrings. The final piece of the ensemble puzzle was her sea salt-infused long brunette locks, which were left out in a wind-swept wave style.

© @florencebymillsfashion The super soft cotton blend fabric is perfect for days spent swimming and tanning

Millie wore the ‘Terry Towel Tank’ and ‘Terry Towel Shorts’ in the shade ‘Calypso Coral’ - a hue synonymous with warmer weather.

Unfortunately for those of us in the UK, the new collection is currently only available via the US version of the Florence by Mills website, but we have it on good authority that her British fans won’t have to wait too much longer to get their hands on the new drop.

If you’re a fan of Millie and her namesake fashion label, you’ll know that summer-infused silhouettes are by far her favourite.

Whether it be her sell-out white brodie anglaise sun dress, her floral wide leg trousers or her cropped stripe button up shirt, Millie loves warmer weather style.

The new collection is perfect for the upcoming warmer weather months and includes a range of styles, including a mini dress, a set of wide-legged trousers and mini shorts, both in Millie's beloved vibrant pink shade as well as a striking canary yellow, sky blue, black and lilac.