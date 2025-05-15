Millie Bobby Brown's £75 cropped shirt is a summer style staple

The truth is, anything Millie Bobby Brown wears instantly turns into a must-have style staple for the fashion-obsessed.

Whether it’s her dreamy custom-made Oceanus beaded swimsuit, her comfy at-home co-ords or her classic ribbed bodycon midi dress, we’d quite happily wear everything in her wardrobe.

As a lover of comfortable classics, Millie's off-duty style usually bridges the gap between casual and classic and her most recent ticks both of those boxes.

Posting a set of images to her Instagram account on Wednesday, the Stranger Things star can be posing for a mirror selfie - the only way to show off an utterly it-girl-coded ensemble, IYKYK.

© @milliebobbybrown Millie perfected the 'model off-duty' trend

Dressed for what we can only assume was a date night dinner with her husband, Jake Bongiovi, Millie wore a cropped white ribbed vest (a summer staple) underneath a blue and white striped crop button-up, a set of low-rise tailored suit trousers, and a pair of burgundy-toned sunglasses.

The hero of the outfit hour was, of course, her spring-approved button-up, which is from Calvin Klein Jeans. The polished shirt currently retails on ASOS for an affordable £75 and features a singular breast pocket adorned with the brand's logo.

To complete the effortlessly cool outfit, Millie wore her hair back in a low bun, the perfect style to accentuate her chunky gold earrings, flawless clean-girl makeup look.

Millie’s phone case also added to the look, the leopard print and red star style from Princess Polly (which is currently on sale for £7 - you’re welcome), giving things a quintessential Gen Z touch.

© @milliebobbybrown It's giving couple goals

In the second snap on her Instagram carousel, Millie’s stylish husband made an appearance, matching his wife's energy in a cream crochet shirt and black sunglasses combo.

Millie, who is an avid social media poster, has been rather quiet on all platforms after celebrating Jake's birthday last week, but thankfully for those of us who can’t get enough of her style, things seem to be back to regular programming.