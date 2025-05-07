Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Millie Bobby Brown's personalised plunging swimsuit is an ode to her husband Jake
Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown attend the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England© Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown's personalised plunging swimsuit is an ode to her husband

The young actress shared a throwback picture on her Instagram to celebrate Jake Bongiovi’s 23rd birthday

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
True love knows no bounds, and for Millie Bobby Brown, that means wearing her beau's initials quite literally on her heart. 

Millie's absence from the biggest night in fashion on Monday night didn’t go unnoticed, however, her excuse for skipping the Met Gala this year is more than warranted. 

In an Instagram post shared to her 63.8 million followers on Tuesday night, the Stranger Things star made a wholesome homage to celebrate her husband Jake Bongiovi’s 23rd birthday.

Included in the series of snaps in which Millie captioned “happy birthday hubby [heart emojis] there’s no one like you”, the British actress shared a never-before-seen selfie from the couple's Croatian honeymoon back in October of 2023. 

Millie Bobby Brown and her husband Jake pose for a photo in matching white outfits© @milliebobbybrown
Millie and Jake have been together since 2021

In the photo, Millie and Jake can be seen posing for the camera, Millie styling a dreamy custom-made white beaded swimsuit with her husband's initials ‘JB’ adorned on the right chest. 

The plunging neckline swimsuit, which also featured a giant grey bow motif, was worn under a crisp white linen shirt - a summer wardrobe staple for those in the know. 

To add an extra dose of newlywed style, Millie wore a pair of white framed sunglasses, a set of silver hoop earrings and a choker necklace to match, instantly elevating the beachside look.

As for the birthday boy, Jake also sported a one-of-a-kind look, styling a white linen shirt with the word ‘hubby’ embroidered above the right breast pocket in glistening gold thread. 

When Millie and Jake tied the knot at their dreamy Italian wedding back in 2023, the style sphere went mad for the bride's multiple choice of celebratory dresses. To walk down the aisle, she decided on a sculpting lace Galia Lahav Gown, which was made all the more monumental due to its extravagant long train and veil combo. 

She then quickly changed into an equally swoonworthy vintage Valentino dress from the brand's 1993 fall collection. 

Millie Bobby Brown wore a dress and cape combo by Annie's Ibiza for her wedding © @anniesibiza
Millie Bobby Brown wore a dress and cape combo by Annie's Ibiza for her wedding

Not one to do things in halves, there were a total of five dress changes throughout the night, her fifth and final being a white, crystal-encrusted 'Moonshine' mini dress by Annie's Ibiza. 

Though we didn’t get to see the stylish Gen Z walk up the steps of the Met in something fabulous on Monday evening, her throwback post more than filled the void for fashion lovers everywhere, and for that, we give thanks. 

