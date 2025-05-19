Lauren Sanchez's bra top and bandage skirt is so millennial hen-do-coded

No matter the celebrity, we can’t help but get excited for a wedding that promises over-the-top extravagance and show-stopping fashion.

Lauren Sanchez is the latest A-lister to show the world how she's celebrating before marrying one of the richest men in the world, Jeff Bezos.

The New Mexico-born journalist took to Paris to celebrate her bachelorette with friends including Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Katy Perry, and her latest outfit put the millennial bandage skirt back on the fashion map.

© @laurensanchez

Lauren shared images from her lavish weekend wearing a bridal white 'bra top' by Romanian fashion label Murmur, featuring a deep V-neckline, parallel stitching and a figure-hugging silhouette. She paired it with the Blackcherry skirt, also from the brand - a knee-length body-scultping piece with bondage-inspired elastic lace-up detailing on the sides, hook and eye closures on the front and slightly sheer tulle for a touch of sensuality.

Bandage dresses were a staple during the 2010s, and like many trends from the once-deemed 'cheugy' era, they're back and better than ever.

"Like all great relics of the Noughties, bandage dresses remain a highly contentious subject. Body-conscious to the max, these tongue-in-cheek designs accentuate the curves rather than conceal them, making confidence essential before wear," says H! Fashion's Tania Leslau, "Cue 2025, the year of the bandage bounce-back. There were already utterings of a bodycon renaissance, catalysed by Kaia Gerber’s appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September."

"Bandage dresses demand boldness. They’re designed to showcase your assets unapologetically, worn by those who embrace the spotlight."

Prior to her Murmur moment, Lauren opted for a stunning custom-designed Galia Lahav mini dress, featuring one shoulder, a contrasting black satin cowl neckline and soft ivory draping through the waist.

Whilst we have no idea what her wedding dresses (and yes, we're predicting multiple) will look like, we can guarantee they're going to be seriously lavish...







