Angelina Jolie just used Princess Kate's tricky styling hack - and perfected it

Cannes Film Festival 2025 is full swing, and we’ve received our fair share of major fashion and beauty moments - both on and off the red carpet - from some of the most illustrious A-listers on the planet.

The latest appearance on everybody's lips is that of actress, activist and style icon Angelina Jolie, who made a triumphant comeback on the red carpet in La Croisette after a whopping 14-year hiatus.

After her showstopping strapless Brunello Cucinelli moment at the Eddington premiere, the Maleficent actress stepped out at the Trophée Chopard dinner, giving her signature style agenda a major bridal-approved makeover.

She made the case for all-white in an ultra-elegant one-shoulder gown that screamed ‘quiet luxury’.

© Getty Images Angelina Jolie attended the photocall for the Chopard Trophy

Her dress is perfect for brides-to-be, whether that’s for a Town Hall ceremony, a wedding reception, or simply those wanting a look that strays from a traditional gown.

She paired her ethereal piece with a pair of lace-up white court heels by Gianvito Rossi, matching her shoes to her dress seamlessly.

The fashion sphere has always had a love/hate relationship with white accessories, for fear it might make an ensemble look distasteful. But honestly, we think it's the pinnacle of summer, and Angelina just proved that when styled correctly, a white shoe or handbag can give an outfit a polished and elevated finish.

© Getty Images She paired her look with white court heels

The Princess of Wales is arguably a pioneer for putting white accessories back on the fashion map.

From her Strathberry handbag paired with a head-to-toe winter white outfit to the classic Jimmy Choo court heels she wore with a summer Cefinn midi dress - she puts the proof in the pudding that white accessories can be the finishing touch that an outfit needs.

© Getty Princess Kate has a penchant for styling white accessories

Angelina presented the Trophée Chopard Award to Marie Colomb and Finn Bennett, the annual award given to emerging actors.

In an interview with WWD, Chopard’s artistic director, Caroline Scheufele, said: "I am so happy to welcome Angelina Jolie as our Trophée Chopard Godmother. Her amazing film career and dedication to making a difference in the world make her an ideal role model. I know the rising talents we honour this year will be inspired by her journey and advice."

Angelina added: "I am honoured to be Godmother at the Cannes Film Festival. I am pleased to have a moment to recognise young artists and their exceptional work."