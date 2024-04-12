Meet the ‘Glam Squad’ Lauren Sanchez keeps on speed dial

They say ‘behind every behind every successful man is a strong woman’, and Lauren Sanchez is a case in point.

The 54-year-old turned heads at a state dinner hosted by Joe Biden earlier this week, wearing a stunning red gown by Rasario. Alongside fiance Jeff Bezos, her presence was nothing short of glamorous.

If the saying goes that a “successful man” needs a strong partner by his side, then I’d beggar that behind every “successful woman” is an A-list glam squad. Obviously it’s not required, but it’s very handy to have the best MUAs, stylists and hair stylists in the business on speed dial. Especially when you enter the realm of the 1%.

While her fashion choices often captivate us, the masterminds behind her impeccable makeup and chocolate tresses are equally fascinating. Thanks to photos posted to Instagram before her appearance at the White House, we found out exactly who she routinely entrusts to do her hair and makeup.

© Doug Peters - PA Images Lauren was styled by Emmy Award Winning Stylist Kelly Johnson for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Scroll on to take a closer look at the talented professionals in her glam squad…

Who is Lauren Sanchez's stylist?

Lauren Sanchez entrusts her styling to the renowned Kelly Johnson, an Emmy Award-winning stylist and costume designer with a rich background in the industry. Johnson's resume boasts a Daytime Emmy for costume design and styling for "The Real" in 2020. With over a decade in the styling field, Johnson has worked with celebrities like Jennifer Lopez across several projects, including tour outfits and Netflix productions. Her notable contributions include styling for Enrique Iglesias' 2017 tour and assisting on Lopez's "It's My Party" tour. Johnson’s educational foundation in fashion was laid at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising.

Who is Lauren Sanchez makeup artist?

Laura Ann is the trusted makeup artist for Lauren Sanchez, bringing a unique flair to Sanchez's look with a personalised approach to makeup. Laura discovered her passion for makeup early on and honed her skills in New York City, earning a certification from the Make-Up Designory, focusing on beauty and fashion artistry. Her expertise is sought after, particularly in the bridal scene, though she remains connected to the fashion industry, contributing backstage at New York Fashion Week and Bridal Fashion Week. Laura relishes in creating bespoke palettes that enhance the natural beauty of each client.

© @bylaura.ann/Instagram Laura Ann and Olivia Halpin are part of Lauren Sanchez's glam squad

Who is Lauren Sanchez's hair stylist?

Olivia Halpin rounds out Sanchez's glam squad as her hair stylist. Starting her career in 2009 at Arrojo Studio, Halpin transitioned from a colourist and educator to a bridal styling specialist. She played a pivotal role in launching salons for Rachel Zoe's 'DreamDry' salons in New York and Chicago. Halpin is known for her collaborations with high-fashion bridal designers like Oscar de la Renta and Vera Wang. Her styling is regularly featured in elite publications, and she has also worked on the manes of Kris Jenner and Nikki Garcia.

Who does Lauren Sanchez's nails?

The former helicopter pilot uses Julie K, a celebrated manicurist and nail educator based in New York City. Renowned for her impeccable nail artistry, Julie's client list reads like a who's who of Hollywood, including luminaries such as Jessica Chastain, Camila Cabello, and Emily Blunt. Her expertise is also sought after by luxury brands, having crafted unique nail designs for campaigns with Gucci, Chanel, Tiffany & Co., and Urban Decay. Julie's presence is a staple at New York Fashion Week, where she has been a lead artist backstage for over a decade, contributing to nearly 80 major fashion shows, including those for Christian Cowan, Oscar de la Renta, Thom Browne, Rodarte, and The Blonds. Her artistry extends beyond the runway; Julie’s manicures have adorned the hands of stars gracing every major red carpet and holding awards at ceremonies like the SAG Awards, Emmys, Golden Globes, and the Oscars.

This talented trio not only enhances Lauren Sanchez's public appearances but also prove that behind every glamorous look, there's a team of dedicated creative professionals.