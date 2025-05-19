Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stuns in strapless little black dress at Cannes Film Festival

This year at the Cannes Film Festival, the chicest celebrities on the planet have been making the case for understated glamour - taking the late-enforced dress code to serious heights.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is the latest It-girl to lean into the 'less is more' style agenda, to attend the 2025 Kering Women in Motion dinner - an annual event which aims to shine a light on women’s contribution to cinema, both in front of and behind the camera.

The model and wife of Jason Statham oozed chic in a strapless, figure-hugging dress by Balenciaga. The simplistic piece featured a corset style, eyelet fastening along the back, giving the piece a touch of subtle, sultry touch. A long ribbon wrapped around her wrist and cascaded along the floor, adding a contemporary touch of evening glamour.

© WireImage Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stunned in Balenciaga

Keeping her beauty agenda as sleek as her outfit, she opted to style her blonde locks poker straight with a major parting - proving that we're waving goodbye to the middle parting and welcoming a return to the classic side style.

© Corbis via Getty Images Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

There were plenty of fashionable faces attending the Women in Motion dinner, including Julia Garner, Nicole Kidman, Dakota Johnson and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Wearing a classic little black dress on the red carpet has been a go-to for the likes of Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk, Selena Gomez and Julia Garner at this year's Cannes Film Festival. Whilst this might signal that yet another minimalism trend is on the horizon, it could also have been to ensure celebrities truly adhered to the last-minute (quite literally 24 hours before) dress code that was enforced before it began.

In a drastic turn of events, this year the organisers have cracked down on what is and isn’t allowed. On the newly updated website, the dress code now reads: “For decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the red carpet, as well as in any other area of the festival. Voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theatre are not permitted. The festival welcoming teams will be obligated to prohibit red carpet access to anyone not respecting these rules.”