Kim Kardashian's new opinion-dividing Skims nipple piercing bra is her boldest creation yet

Hot off the press and readily awaiting your viewing pleasure is Kim Kardashian’s newest and possibly boldest Skims creation to date.

Introducing the ‘Ultimate Pierced Nipple Push-Up Bra.’

Designed to "be seen", the opinion-dividing new product is a new rendition of the 'Raised Nipple Bra' which broke the internet and style sphere back in 2023. Just when you thought it couldn’t get any more bold, the new brassiere features removable nylon-coated nipple piercings so wearers can live out their piercing dreams, without the pain.

© @skims The new style retails for £80

In a video shared to the brand’s Instagram yesterday, a model with bouncy blonde hair can be seen entering a dimly lit Texan bar in a set of leather micro mini shorts, thigh-high boots and a skin-tight Skims body suit worn over the piercing bra.

Fans were quick to chime in on the comment section, some in favour and some, not so much.

Those on board left a slew of positive comments, including: “Wish this existed 10 years ago before I got mine pierced lol” and “I actually love thissss bc I’ve always wanted this look but I would nvr put myself through the pain of it.”

The other side of the spectrum was left divided, one fan saying: “I’d say just get them pierced but it’s the worst pain I’ve ever felt lol” and another saying: “It’s giving attention seeker without the personality…”

© @skims Kims nipple bra went viral in 2023

Though we’re yet to see the genius behind the idea (Miss Kim K) sporting the style for herself, we have a sneaky suspicion that a set of ultra glam images are not far off being released.

Kim is currently in Paris giving evidence in court for the jewellery robbery that took place 10 years ago at her hotel room - perhaps a nipple piercing bra isn’t the most appropriate court appearance look?