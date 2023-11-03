Skims x Swarovski: Here's what to buy for party season

It’s been a hell of a fortnight for the Kim Kardashian-founded brand Skims. Hot off the back of their recent men's release starring football giant Neymar Jr, the announcement of their official partnership with the NBA and the new nipple bra collection, Skims releases yet another major announcement and this time it's perfect for the party season ahead.

Teaming up with crystal and jewellery mavens Swarovski, Skim’s newest collection of statements boasts garment glamour like we’ve never seen before.

The fashion mogul and oldest of the Kardashian clan stated that “the world needs more glamour” so she’s taken things into her own hands with a limited edition collection of innovative SKIMS styles drenched in opulent Swarovski crystals.

Launching November 7th, we can expect the range to sell out in mere minutes as die-hard fans of both Kim and Skims have already set their alarm clocks. If you’re on the ball and wanting to score yourself a twinkling piece of soon-to-be fashion history, here’s what we would suggest adding to your cart.

Crystal Netted Dress

© Instagram Available in 3 colour-ways, we can't decide which one we like most

A work of wearable art. Seriously though, this crystal-encrusted net overdress is exactly what the party season doctor ordered. To be worn over a skin-toned bodysuit or your birthday suit, this will for sure be the talk of any festive soiree.

Crystal Bodysuit

© Instagram brb, just picking my jaw up from the floor

Hugging in all the right places, just as the original Skims style would but with an added extra. This body suit would be perfect worn under a pair of low-rise jeans and a twinkling heel.

Jelly Sheer Collection

© Instagram One of everthing please Kimberly

We will take anything from the image above. Literally ANYTHING. Each of these Skims classics are perfect for styling over, under or alone. As Kim said, “The world needs more glamour” so adding a collection of your favourite jewels and leaning into the ‘less is more’ trend will do absolute wonders.

Cotton Bra and Briefs

© Instagram Comfortable classic just got a whole new meaning

Comfortable and simple but with a crystal embossed twist. The classic Cotton Ribbed bra and underwear set are almost too pretty not to be seen, but knowing you have Swarovski crystals close to your skin is enough to add confidence to any outfit.