Sabrina Carpenter is Kim Kardashian's spring Skims muse

You’ve probably heard the name Sabrina Carpenter mentioned more than once this week already, and that's just proof of how seriously cultivated she is right now.

The singer, actress, Taylor Swift stan and girlfriend of Saltburn star Barry Keoghan just solidified herself as the ‘It’ girl of the moment by teaming up with Kim Kardashian's heavyweight shapewear brand Skims for a spring-inspired campaign.

© Instagram / @skims There's a reason she's the new 'It' girl

Just yesterday Sabrina shared the news with her 33.2 million Instagram followers, posting a number of images from the campaign with the caption “hellooo it’s sabrina your spring @skims girl.”

© Instagram / @skims The collab we didn't know we needed

In the series of images, Sabrina can be seen donning a number of the brand's sell-out silhouettes, including the Stretch Lace Corset and Tie Side Bikini in the new shade ‘Cotton Candy’ as well as the much-loved buttery-soft ‘Fits Everybody’ range in a sage green hue.

Sabrina, who is known for her Matilda Djerf-inspired blonde locks and wispy bangs can be seen effortlessly posing in her Skims ensembles, adopting the role of a 90’s heartthrob who listens to music on her CD player and calls her love interest on an old school wireless home phone.

© Instagram / @sabrinacarpenter Barbie pink and coquettecore are sticking around for spring

Lovers of both Skims and Sabrina were quick to comment on the new campaign, many fans left a series of heart-eye and fire emojis underneath the post whereas famed musical friends such as Kehlani commented “oh ur eating.”

Skims is no stranger to partnering with famed faces for campaigns, often calling upon some of the world's most notable names to bare all and sport her industry-changing brand. Just recently the brand scored itself a spot as the official underwear partner of the NBA, before that they called upon supermodel royalty, somehow getting Hedi Klum, Candice Swanepoel, Tyra Banks and Alessandra Ambrosio all under the same roof to promote the brands signature ‘fits everybody’ collection.

In all honesty, it’s no surprise that Skims secured the world's most notable next-gen pop star for their spring campaign, after all, Kimmy K is her mother's daughter…