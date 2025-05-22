Natalie Portman's racy red mini dress is a date-night dream

Natalie Portman is firmly in her micro-mini dress era at the moment, and fashion lovers can’t seem to get enough.

After a brief trip to Cannes Film Festival last week, the award-winning actress is now in New York, and thankfully, she brought her suitcase filled with enviable ensembles with her.

Spotted on the city streets of the Big Apple on Wednesday night, en route to appear on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the Black Swan star oozed it-girl prowess in a racy red, strapless mini dress number from Jennifer Lopez and Selena Gomez’s favourite brand, Magda Butrym.

© GC Images The red mini fitted the actress like a glove

The decadent mini in question is from the brand's recent FW25 collection and features a dreamy strapless sweetheart neckline, a boned corset bodice and a voluminous floral appliqué design around the hem.

To complete the date-night look, Natalie added a pair of strappy sky-high heels in the same cherry hue.

© GC Images Natalie's racy red look would make the perfect Valentine's Day ensemble

To put all emphasis on the dress, she opted for minimal jewellery, just a pair of diamond stud earrings.

As for her hair and makeup, the Hollywood heavyweight wore her long bob out in a sleek middle part style, the ends slightly curling in to graze her collar bones. Makeup-wise, she settled on a soft, rosy lip gloss look and a subtle smoky eye.

© Variety via Getty Images The 43-year-old elevated the look with a lick of red lipstick

Unsurprising to those obsessed with Natalie's style game, this isn’t the first mini dress she's worn this week. On Monday, she was spotted attending Apple's Fountain of Youth world premiere at the American Museum of Natural History in a lacey frilled option from Dior.

© Deadline via Getty Images Natalie Portman perfected French Riviera glamour in a Dior mini

Proving just how much she loves an above-the-knee hemline, to attend the official Cannes Film Festival photocall for her newest animated film, Arco, she donned the chicest semi-sheer beaded look from Dior's Fall 2025 collection.

If elegant yet cute-chic style were a person, Natalie Portman would most definitely take the top spot.