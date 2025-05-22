Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Natalie Portman's racy red mini dress is a date-night dream
Subscribe
Natalie Portman's racy red mini dress is a date-night dream
Natalie Portman arrives to "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" at the Ed Sullivan Theater on May 21, 2025 in New York City© GC Images

Natalie Portman's racy red mini dress is a date-night dream

The Hollywood star wore the cutest strapless dress for a night out in NYC on Wednesday

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
38 minutes ago
Share this:

Natalie Portman is firmly in her micro-mini dress era at the moment, and fashion lovers can’t seem to get enough. 

After a brief trip to Cannes Film Festival last week, the award-winning actress is now in New York, and thankfully, she brought her suitcase filled with enviable ensembles with her.

Spotted on the city streets of the Big Apple on Wednesday night, en route to appear on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the Black Swan star oozed it-girl prowess in a racy red, strapless mini dress number from Jennifer Lopez and Selena Gomez’s favourite brand, Magda Butrym. 

Natalie Portman is seen on May 21, 2025 in New York City wearing a strapless red mini dress© GC Images
The red mini fitted the actress like a glove

The decadent mini in question is from the brand's recent FW25 collection and features a dreamy strapless sweetheart neckline, a boned corset bodice and a voluminous floral appliqué design around the hem. 

To complete the date-night look, Natalie added a pair of strappy sky-high heels in the same cherry hue. 

Natalie Portman seen arriving at "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" in Midtown on May 21, 2025 in New York City wearing a red mini dress© GC Images
Natalie's racy red look would make the perfect Valentine's Day ensemble

To put all emphasis on the dress, she opted for minimal jewellery, just a pair of diamond stud earrings. 

As for her hair and makeup, the Hollywood heavyweight wore her long bob out in a sleek middle part style, the ends slightly curling in to graze her collar bones. Makeup-wise, she settled on a soft, rosy lip gloss look and a subtle smoky eye. 

Natalie Portman at Apple's "Fountain of Youth" world premiere held at the American Museum of Natural History on May 19, 2025 in New York, New York wearing a black mini dress from Dior© Variety via Getty Images
The 43-year-old elevated the look with a lick of red lipstick

Unsurprising to those obsessed with Natalie's style game, this isn’t the first mini dress she's worn this week. On Monday, she was spotted attending Apple's Fountain of Youth world premiere at the American Museum of Natural History in a lacey frilled option from Dior. 

Natalie Portman at the "Arco" Photocall during The 78th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images)© Deadline via Getty Images
Natalie Portman perfected French Riviera glamour in a Dior mini

Proving just how much she loves an above-the-knee hemline, to attend the official Cannes Film Festival photocall for her newest animated film, Arco, she donned the chicest semi-sheer beaded look from Dior's Fall 2025 collection. 

If elegant yet cute-chic style were a person, Natalie Portman would most definitely take the top spot. 

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More