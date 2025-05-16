Natalie Portman's stunning mini dress is Cannes Film Festival perfection

To be honest, we've been patiently waiting for Natalie Portman to make her Cannes Film Festival 2025 appearance, and four days into the 12-day festival, the Hollywood heavyweight has made her first appearance in a stellar mini dress that embodies her signature style.

Natalie is recognised for putting a fashion-forward twist on the most elegant of outfits, and her latest added a French Riviera touch on a classic silhouette.

She was all smiles at the Arco photocall, wearing a glamorous laced mini dress from Dior's Fall 2025 collection - it was unsurprising she sported the French fashion house, as she's been an ambassador for the brand since 2010.

© Deadline via Getty Images Natalie Portman perfected French Riviera glamour in a Dior mini

The dress featured a statement skirt and an intricately embellished lace overlay, which added a touch of vintage romance to the contemporary silhouette. With a sculpted, high-waisted skirt that flared dramatically at the hips, the look tapped into the enduring appeal of the peplum trend - a style that accentuates the waist and adds sculptural volume. The short sleeves and high neckline balanced the bold skirt, while crystal detailing gave it a red-carpet-ready sparkle. Natalie finished the look with sleek sandals by Jimmy Choo and minimal accessories to give the look an overall feeling of timeless elegance.

© Anadolu via Getty Images Her stunning dress hailed from Dior's AW25 collection

Her Cannes Film Festival looks are notorious for cementing their spot in the fashion history books, notably her 2023 gown for the May December screening.

She hit the headlines for her breathtaking strapless gown, which was a reproduction of a design created by Christian Dior for his Fall/Winter 1949 Couture collection. The original 'Junon' dress, a strapless piece with a frothy, petal-adorned skirt, was available to view at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art at the time of her wearing.

© Getty Her 2023 Cannes gown went down in fashion history

We hope that today is the first of many of her appearances at this year's festival. And whilst we can guarantee plenty more Dior looks, we can't wait to see what the fashion muse steps out in.