Brooklyn Beckham channels David Beckham husband energy in Nicola Peltz merchandise

The Beckhams publicly championing each other’s careers is the gift that keeps on giving.

Whether it’s Cruz Beckham wearing Posh Spice graphic tees, the whole family wearing Victoria Beckham clothing sat front row at her fashion shows, or stepping out for the premiere of David's Netflix series Beckham,, their unwavering support is serious family fashion goals.

© Instagram The Beckham's are constantly supporting each other through fashion

David and Victoria are particularly vocal about each other's work, so much so that VB called her husband her ‘biggest fan’ back in 2022 when he wore a Spice Girls t-shirt. And it appears Posh and Becks’ eldest son Brooklyn is following in his dad’s fashionable, supportive husband footsteps, as Brooklyn stepped out wearing merchandise to support his wife Nicola’s upcoming movie, Lola.

After revealing on her Instagram that the trailer for her hotly-anticipated film would be released next week, Nicola shared an image on her Stories of Brooklyn wearing a navy cap with ‘Lola’ scrawled in serif writing across the front (another hat to add to his impressive cap roster).

© Instagram Nicola shared the image to her Instagram story

We’ve been eagerly awaiting an update on the movie Nicola directed, wrote and stars in, after first seeing her on set for the independent film back in 2021.

In December the model and actress shared an Instagram post saying: “After this five-year labor of love, it’s such an honor to be able to work with Vertical to share Lola, a heartfelt story of generational trauma, perseverance and unconditional love. I have such respect and gratitude for the incredible cast and crew who I had the pleasure of being on this journey with. It takes a village and I love our village.”

The movie, set in 2002 Middle America, revolves around nineteen-year-old Lola James (played by Nicola) who is working to save enough money to get her little brother, Arlo out of their toxic home and away from their mother.

Lola debuts on February 9, 2024.