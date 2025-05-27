Nicola Coughlan just aced a controversial 90s trend - and we’re obsessed

Fashion loves a touch of nostalgia - and it seems like the industry can’t quite let go of the past.

Over the long weekend, Bridgerton actress Nicola Coughlan attended Fastnet Film Festival in Cork, touching down on her home turf in the utmost style.

The 38-year-old was pictured posing outside a pub (aptly named D. Coughlan) sporting a black maxi dress featuring broderie anglaise detailing, an ankle-slimming fit, a square neckline and delicate lace trims.

In her hands, the actress clasped a Bottega Veneta bag in white, complete with the brand’s signature woven effect, a buttery leather construction and a square silhouette with a short top handle. A baseball cap held her straightened blonde tresses in place, adding a preppy edge to her cottagecore-meets-luxury look.

However, all eyes fell to Nicola’s footwear, which proved to be quite the conversation starter. The star slipped into Prada’s beloved jelly shoes, coined the Rubber Monolith Sandals, which showcased chunky lightweight soles, the brand’s distinctive triangle emblem and cut-out detailing inspired by 90s beachwear.

Late Eighties babies will be familiar with the plastic-fantastic shoe, which parents adored for their practicality and school girls coveted for their glittery colourways.

© Getty Images Jelly shoes were an early 90s staple

Popularised by The Row last year, the shoes stomped back onto the fashion scene, reimagined by design teams at brands such as Jeffrey Campbell, Vince, M&S, River Island and more.

Worn by the bravest and boldest of fashion enthusiasts, they quickly regained their cult following, peppering high fashion (cue the Prada renditions) and the high street alike.

With muses like Nicola firmly entrenched in their fanbase, jelly shoes are set for a full-fledged revival this summer (H! Fashion’s Orion Scott has already pinpointed her favourites for the season.)

Whether you’re beach-bound this August or staying put in London, it couldn’t be easier to elevate your seasonal wardrobe with some Nineties nostalgia. Time to nurture your inner child with a functional fashion statement.