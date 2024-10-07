Nicola Coughlan just wore this season's most controversial shoe

Nicola Coughlan is both a darling of the silver screen and style sphere.

The Bridgerton actress is becoming increasingly present among the fashion scene, making recent appearances at the Gucci SS25 show and sporting emerging brands such as Wiederhoeft for red carpet events.

On Sunday, the Irish icon was pictured in New York’s Soho suburb, opting for an all-black aesthetic that served up Nineties nostalgia.

© Getty The actress was pictured in New York

Nicola slipped into a crisp, cotton dress in a midnight black hue, complete with built-in corseted structure and a gentle puffed, long A-line skirt. All eyes however, fell upon her sentimental shoewear choice.

A pair of Prada’s beloved jelly shoes adorned the star’s feet, complete with a beach silhouette, a light rubber construction, a chunky Monolith sole the brand’s distinctive enamelled metal triangle logo and breathable vents.

© Getty The Bridgerton actress was spotted in Prada's 'Monolith Sandals'

Available to purchase online in multiple colourways for the grand total of £650, the platform kicks are a trip down memory lane for millennials.

Jelly shoes, or ‘jellies,’ originated in the 1980s, gaining iconic status for their playful, plastic design. The shoes were first created in France by shoemaker Jean Dauphant during a leather shortage, using PVC to craft a waterproof, colourful sandal. They became a summer staple for kids and adults alike, particularly known for their affordability and rainbow-like transparency.

© Getty Jelly shoes made a comeback in 2024

Melissa, a Brazilian brand, popularised them globally by adding a scented touch and collaborations with designers. Though they waned in popularity by the 1990s, jelly shoes have experienced several nostalgic comebacks, reclaiming their spot in both mainstream and high fashion circles during the 2020s.

Many feel uncertain about the shoewear trend, especially on X. “Only a few girls can pull off jelly shoes,” one comment said. H! Fashion’s Orion Scott says: "Jellies have been lingering in the background for years now, popping up every now and then for a summer seasonal statement, however thanks to our favourite designer twins over at The Row, jellies have secured themselves a solid spot on the summer footwear wishlist for 2024."

Coach has also jumped on the jelly bandwagon, sending candy-pigmented pieces down the SS23 runway.

Just like Ms Coughlan, we’re fully prepared for the comeback of the squidge-tastic shoe.