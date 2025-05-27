Amal Clooney's flirty mini dress is the epitome of party girl glamour

There aren’t many who can do elegant glamour like Amal Clooney.

The 47-year-old human rights lawyer, fashion icon and wife of Hollywood icon George Clooney is the definition of a style muse.

She’s an elegant style chameleon. And whilst she doesn’t stray too far from her ultra-elegant fashion agenda, she does provide ample inspiration when it comes to elevated, fashion-forward outfits that combine timeless glamour with a contemporary edge.

© Getty Amal stole the show in a plunge-neck gold mini dress for date night with her husband George Clooney

Whenever we’re stuck for fashion inspiration, we can always revert to her wardrobe over the years for a fresh bout of sartorial creativity. For the spring/summer season? We’re turning to one of her greatest mini dresses of all time to give us some ideas for our upcoming holidays.

Back in 2015, the mother-of-one headed to the party island of Ibiza for a luxurious break. She was the epitome of It-girl glamour in an incredible plunge-style cowl-neck chainmail dress by Vionnet, featuring a glitzy gold design, flattering draping and cascading material from one shoulder.

© Europa Press Entertainment Her glamorous dress is perfect for summer parties

Whilst the dress is perfect for partying in for all occasions, from girls' nights in London to sunset boat trips on the shores of Monaco, Amal gave her look a date night-approved twist by pairing it with classic, pointed black stiletto heels and statement black earrings that reached the length of her chin.

“Platformed in the shimmering work of Paco Rabanne and Versace, chainmail has become a timeless palette for all to enjoy,” says H! Fashion’s Tania Leslau. “Today, the material symbolises bold, statement fashion, making it ideal for those wanting to command attention under the disco ball.”

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for App Amal wore the chicest Valentino dress during Cannes Film Festival last week

Gold mini dresses are her go-to for a touch of after-hours glamour. Just last week, she stepped out at the Bono: Stories of Surrender after party at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in a crystal floral embroidered tulle mini dress by Valentino - an incredible tulle dress featuring all-over embroidered floral appliqué, short sleeves, an elegant round neckline, crystal beading and a playful mini length.