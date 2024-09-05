Emily Ratajkowski's flared leather skirt is a slinky autumn staple

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



An uber-successful model, Emily Ratajkowski often flirts with the odd runway appearance.

However on Wednesday, the 33-year-old took a turn at spectating, gracing the Proenza Schouler front row for the American brand’s spring/summer 2025 collection during New York Fashion Week.

Pictured outside of the Tribeca-based event, Emily slipped into a sleeveless black turtleneck paired with an A-line leather midi skirt cut from a similar rich hue.

© Getty Emily Ratajkowski attended the Proenza Schouler fashion show in Tribeca during NYFW

The flared, Fifties-inspired number, titled the ‘Moore Skirt in Glossy Leather,’ featured a classic matte finish, pleated detailing, a high-waisted silhouette and a buttery smooth construction, making it ideal for transitional dressing.

The model injected a bolt of colour into the autumnal look via a cherry red leather handbag, coined the ‘Mini Park Crossbody Bag,’ which currently retails online for £1,170. Available in four seasonal colourways, the piece is crafted from smooth nappa leather to a crossbody silhouette and finished with collar studs.

© Getty © Getty

A sprinkling of chunky silver jewels and a pair of smooth cream leather go-go boots hailing from the brand’s exquisite shoewear arsenal completed the runway-ready ensemble.

Proenza Schouler’s show marked the advent of fashion month. The luxury label gained early recognition with its emphasis on craftsmanship and contemporary designs, particularly its beloved PS1 bag. The brand has become a staple of New York Fashion Week, consistently praised for its forward-thinking approach to womenswear and its ability to merge artful design with wearability, making it a favourite among fashion insiders and celebrities alike.

Kamala Harris’ step-daughter Ella Emhoff was also in attendance at the show, joining Emily on the VIP front row. The model and knitwear designer was spotted outside the exhibit, sporting a sleeveless crop top with a matching grey skirt and a light blue puff bag for housing her fashion week essentials.

The 25-year-old made her New York Fashion Week runway debut during Proenza Schouler's autumn/winter 2021 show and has maintained a close relationship with the brand since.