Emily Ratajkowski puts a skater girl spin on the viral jorts trend

Emily Ratajkowski tackles even the most divisive fashion trends head on, and we can't help but admire her ability to pull them off with the utmost ease.

From rose print mini dresses and Y2K-reminiscent halters to gorpy trainers and knee-high leather boots, the supermodel has been at the very top of her street style game this summer.

But EmRata is unafraid of a sartorial challenge, and the ever-polarising jorts trend represents just that.

And therefore, it was only a matter of time until the 32-year-old took it for a spin and elevated it with her signature supermodel flair.

READ: Emily Ratajkowski gives 2023s coolest dad shoe an autumn makeover

© Getty The supermodel rocked summer's hottest denim trend

Not yet well-acquainted with the jorts trend? Let's rectify the situation. The word is a portmanteau of jeans and shorts and so, the style typically finishes at the knee. The trend is steeped in Y2K nostalgia, and our current style crushes have been wearing them low-rise with belts and crop tops.

But when the My Body author stepped out on the streets of New York on Monday, she didn't throw things all the way back to the turn of the millennium, rather she paid tribute to a more recent age.

MORE: We need to talk about Emily Ratajkowski's dog walking outfits

READ: Emily Ratajkowski is delivering a masterclass on what to wear with red hair

© Getty Emily wore jorts with a white bandeau and a Loewe shoulder bag

Emily opted for a pair of mid-rise jorts with a baggy silhouette. The relaxed fit enabled the supermodel to exude a casual, slightly boyish air.

She styled her jorts with an understated white bandeau and some footwear that immediately transported us back to the 2010s: Vans' Old Skool trainers.

The skating apparel label's classic shoe was all over the fashion landscape back then, to the point where everyone had a pair of Old Skools, even if the closest you ever got to the sport was ironically squawking the lyrics to Avril Lavigne's Sk8er Boi.

We're slowly coming around to the idea of jorts, and EmRata is the culprit…