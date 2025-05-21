Alexa Chung wore a £1000 négligée to the Chelsea Flower Show

The 2025 Chelsea Flower Show is in full swing, meaning the west London borough is filled to the brim with flamboyant floral displays, award-worthy greenery and, of course, the chicest A-listers on the planet put their own individual twist on giving garden party chic.

The latest to do so in serious style is model, presenter, and all-around style muse Alexa Chung, who opted for a slinky mini dress for the occasion, proving why she is the ultimate definition of an It-girl.

Alexa took to Instagram to share her outfit with her 6.3m followers, standing in a garden (obviously), wearing the 'Silk Lace-Trim Short Nightdress' by Carine Gilson. Retailing for just over £1000, the intricately crafted piece features a silk bodice with delicate floral lace detailing across the décolletage and the hem, and classic spaghetti straps.

© @alexachung Alexa wore the chicest night dress to the Chelsea Flower Show

"Championed by It-brands such as Gucci, Coperni, Chloé, Dolce & Gabbana and Rave Review, négligées have morphed into a high fashion essential, taking the risqué throw-over from bedroom to showroom," says H! Fashion's Tania Leslau.

Whilst this trend has been spearheaded by the likes of Sabrina Carpenter, wearing a sultry night dress to an event as preppy as the Chelsea Flower Show was totally unexpected, yet Alexa's styling puts the perfect twist on the silhouette.

© @alexachung Her accessories gave her nightwear a garden party-appropriate feel

She layered her pretty piece with a structured, long-length black jacket and classic black court heels. For a touch of summer chic, she finished off with the coolest raffia Celine handbag.

"Every May, London’s most elegant neighbourhood bursts into bloom - but this year, fashion is firmly in full flower," says H! Fashion's Natalie Salmon, "The RHS Chelsea Flower Show, running from 20-24 May 2025, returns once again to the Royal Hospital Chelsea, bringing with it world-class garden design, horticultural excellence, and an audience that includes royalty, celebrities and green-fingered glitterati."

Want to see the best dressed guests from this year's event? We've got you covered...