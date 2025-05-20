Alexa Chung's best mini dress moments of all time

Is there anything fashionista Alexa Chung can't do? She has flawlessly guided us through styling Peter Pan collars, cycling shorts and loafers over the years.

She always looks impeccable in a classic trench coat and who could forget the iconic denim-shorts-plus-tights years that spawned thousands of copycats?

Are there any other fashion icons whose looks simply never date? Just tell us your magical ways Alexa.

The multi-talented TV host has an extensive CV, with stints as a model, fashion designer, and of course, full time It-girl.

So we've been looking back into the fashion archive in desperate need of some fresh inspiration for our tired go-to looks and just for you, we've rounded up her best ever mini dress moments to get your sartorial juices flowing. Enjoy!

Alexa Chung's best mini dress moments

© Getty Images 2023 No one does a mini dress + tights combo like our Alexa, and this cute as a button pink and white floral number complete with fishnets and jewelled heels is no exception.

© Getty Images 2020 Now this is classic Alexa Chung at her best. From the 1960s shape, to the historical ruffled detail at the neck, and the clompy shoes that dilute the frilly femininity up top. 10/10.

© Dave Benett/Getty Images for NET 2019 In celebration of the BAFTA Breakthrough Brits held at Kettner's, Alexa plumped for serious showgirl energy in pink sequins complete with full feather trim and sheer tights and heels.

© Getty Images for THR 2019 Possibly our favourite Alexa look ever (and we don't say that lightly), spotted at the 2019 Met Gala. The theme? Camp. The effect? Utter glitzy perfection

© AFP via Getty Images 2018 For the 2018 Met Gala only puff sleeves and a square neckline would do - very milkmaid dress edged up with black accessories and glittering silver jewels.

© WireImage 2013 A masterclass in minimal monochrome dressing at the British Fashion Awards that has a major impact thanks to the flawless cut of both dress and coat and the zingy burst of bright coral on the lips

© Getty Images 2012 For a VIP view of Royal Academy Summer Exhibition Alexa opted for a monochrome 60s inspired mini dress and fun raffia handbag.

© Getty Images 2012 For a party at The Savoy Hotel, Alexa matched the decorations in super shiny silver paired with the 2010s comeback the ballet flat (and a cocktail, of course.)