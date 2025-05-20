Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Alexa Chung's best mini dress moments of all time
Digital Cover fashion-trends© Dave Benett/Getty Images for AME

Alexa Chung's best mini dress moments of all time

The fashion icon can always be relied upon for a touch of micro-mini inspiration

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
2 minutes ago
Is there anything fashionista Alexa Chung can't do? She has flawlessly guided us through styling Peter Pan collars, cycling shorts and loafers over the years.

She always looks impeccable in a classic trench coat and who could forget the iconic denim-shorts-plus-tights years that spawned thousands of copycats?

Are there any other fashion icons whose looks simply never date? Just tell us your magical ways Alexa.

The multi-talented TV host has an extensive CV, with stints as a model, fashion designer, and of course, full time It-girl. 

So we've been looking back into the fashion archive in desperate need of some fresh inspiration for our tired go-to looks and just for you, we've rounded up her best ever mini dress moments to get your sartorial juices flowing. Enjoy! 

Alexa Chung's best mini dress moments

Alexa Chung wears a white mini dress with bow back, patterned with pink and green flowers, teamed with fishnet tights and black heels. © Getty Images

2023

No one does a mini dress + tights combo like our Alexa, and this cute as a button pink and white floral number complete with fishnets and jewelled heels is no exception. 

Alexa Chung wears a lemon yellow and white mini dress with ruffled lace detail at the neck, paired with platform Mary Jane black patent shoes. © Getty Images

2020

Now this is classic Alexa Chung at her best. From the 1960s shape, to the historical ruffled detail at the neck, and the clompy shoes that dilute the frilly femininity up top. 10/10.

Alexa Chung wears a pale pink sequin mini dress with feathered hemline and neckline, paired with sheer tights and black high heels. She carries a translucent bag. © Dave Benett/Getty Images for NET

2019

In celebration of the BAFTA Breakthrough Brits held at Kettner's, Alexa plumped for serious showgirl energy in pink sequins complete with full feather trim and sheer tights and heels. 

Alexa Chung wears a gold embellished mini dress with matching hat and bag. The dress is patterned with a green and red floral design. © Getty Images for THR

2019

Possibly our favourite Alexa look ever (and we don't say that lightly), spotted at the 2019 Met Gala. The theme? Camp. The effect? Utter glitzy perfection

Alexa Chung wears a white dress with long puffy sleeves, a silver necklace and black heels with a bow at the back. Her hair is in a soft updo and her lipstick is deep and red. © AFP via Getty Images

2018

For the 2018 Met Gala only puff sleeves and a square neckline would do - very milkmaid dress edged up with black accessories and glittering silver jewels. 

Alexa Chung wears a white strapless mini dress, houndstooth bag and a grey wool coat. Her hair is down and her lipstick is bright orangey red. © WireImage

2013

A masterclass in minimal monochrome dressing at the British Fashion Awards that has a major impact thanks to the flawless cut of both dress and coat and the zingy burst of bright coral on the lips 

Alexa Chung wears a black and white mini dress and black closed toe heels with ankle strap. She carries a raffia clutch bag with flamingo print © Getty Images

2012

For a VIP view of Royal Academy Summer Exhibition Alexa opted for a monochrome 60s inspired mini dress and fun raffia handbag.

Alexa Chung wears a gold mini dress with long sleeves and a pair of blue ballet pumps and stands in front of a gold fringed decoration. She holds an orange cocktail. © Getty Images

2012

For a party at The Savoy Hotel, Alexa matched the decorations in super shiny silver paired with the 2010s comeback the ballet flat (and a cocktail, of course.) 

Alexa Chung wears a cream and white tiered mini dress with white floral detail and bright silver ankle boots© WireImage

2010

It's insane to us that this picture was taken 15 years ago but we're still yearning to wear this entire ensemble from the tiered mini and bow tie to the studded silver boots. 

