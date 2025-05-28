Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Natalie Portman is a vision in sheer bridal dress
Natalie Portman at the Dior Cruise 2026 show held at the Villa Albani Torlonia on May 27, 2025 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Federico Lomartire/WWD via Getty Images)© WWD via Getty Images

The Hollywood icon attended the Dior Cruise 2026 show in Rome, Italy

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Natalie Portman has a serious penchant for special occasion dressing.

The Hollywood legend and fashion icon stepped out at the Dior Cruise 2026 show in Rome, Italy, on Tuesday, and once again wore a showstopping dress that we can’t stop thinking about. 

She oozed whimsical chic in a sheer, pleated white gown featuring soft, flowing layers of the material, creating a romantic silhouette. She layered with a structured, crisp white blazer, which added a modern, minimalist edge. 

The piece hailed from the new collection on display, which was influenced by classic Italian cinema and historical costume balls.

Natalie Portman attends the Dior Cruise 2026 at Villa Albani-Torlonia on May 27, 2025 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Christian Dior)© Getty Images for Christian Dior
Natalie Portman oozed bridal glamour at the Dior Cruise 2026 show

The ethereal piece is perfect for modern brides who want to steer clear of a traditional satin or lace gown.

Natalie is a regular face at the French fashion house’s show, as she's been an ambassador for the brand since 2010 (15 years must be a record for one of the longest-standing fashion brand ambassadors of all time, surely?).

Natalie Portman is seen at Dior Cruise 2026 at Hotel Eden on May 27, 2025 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by OneTake/GC Images)© GC Images
The actress has been a Dior ambassador since 2010

But the longevity of their partnership is a testament to her enduring, super sophisticated style that never waivers. 

It’s very (very) rare that she steps out in anything but Dior, last week, she put on a mini dress masterclass at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. 

Natalie Portman at the "Arco" Photocall during The 78th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images)© Deadline via Getty Images
Natalie perfected French Riviera glamour in a Dior mini at Cannes last week

At the Arco photocall, she stole the show in a glamorous laced mini dress from the Fall 2025 collection. The dress featured a statement skirt and an intricately embellished lace overlay, which added a touch of vintage romance to the contemporary silhouette. With a sculpted, high-waisted skirt that flared dramatically at the hips, the look tapped into the enduring appeal of the peplum trend -  a style that accentuates the waist and adds sculptural volume. The short sleeves and high neckline balanced the bold skirt, while crystal detailing gave it a red-carpet-ready sparkle. 

Natalie finished the look with sleek sandals by Jimmy Choo and minimal accessories to give the look an overall feeling of timeless elegance - a look that embodied her signature style.

