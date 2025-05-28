Natalie Portman is a vision in sheer bridal dress

Natalie Portman has a serious penchant for special occasion dressing.

The Hollywood legend and fashion icon stepped out at the Dior Cruise 2026 show in Rome, Italy, on Tuesday, and once again wore a showstopping dress that we can’t stop thinking about.

She oozed whimsical chic in a sheer, pleated white gown featuring soft, flowing layers of the material, creating a romantic silhouette. She layered with a structured, crisp white blazer, which added a modern, minimalist edge.

The piece hailed from the new collection on display, which was influenced by classic Italian cinema and historical costume balls.

© Getty Images for Christian Dior Natalie Portman oozed bridal glamour at the Dior Cruise 2026 show

The ethereal piece is perfect for modern brides who want to steer clear of a traditional satin or lace gown.

Natalie is a regular face at the French fashion house’s show, as she's been an ambassador for the brand since 2010 (15 years must be a record for one of the longest-standing fashion brand ambassadors of all time, surely?).

© GC Images The actress has been a Dior ambassador since 2010

But the longevity of their partnership is a testament to her enduring, super sophisticated style that never waivers.

It’s very (very) rare that she steps out in anything but Dior, last week, she put on a mini dress masterclass at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

© Deadline via Getty Images Natalie perfected French Riviera glamour in a Dior mini at Cannes last week

At the Arco photocall, she stole the show in a glamorous laced mini dress from the Fall 2025 collection. The dress featured a statement skirt and an intricately embellished lace overlay, which added a touch of vintage romance to the contemporary silhouette. With a sculpted, high-waisted skirt that flared dramatically at the hips, the look tapped into the enduring appeal of the peplum trend - a style that accentuates the waist and adds sculptural volume. The short sleeves and high neckline balanced the bold skirt, while crystal detailing gave it a red-carpet-ready sparkle.

Natalie finished the look with sleek sandals by Jimmy Choo and minimal accessories to give the look an overall feeling of timeless elegance - a look that embodied her signature style.