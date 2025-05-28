Natalie Portman is a vision in sheer bridal dress

Natalie Portman has a serious penchant for special occasion dressing.
The Hollywood legend and fashion icon stepped out at the Dior Cruise 2026 show in Rome, Italy, on Tuesday, and once again wore a showstopping dress that we can’t stop thinking about.
She oozed whimsical chic in a sheer, pleated white gown featuring soft, flowing layers of the material, creating a romantic silhouette. She layered with a structured, crisp white blazer, which added a modern, minimalist edge.
The piece hailed from the new collection on display, which was influenced by classic Italian cinema and historical costume balls.
The ethereal piece is perfect for modern brides who want to steer clear of a traditional satin or lace gown.
Natalie is a regular face at the French fashion house’s show, as she's been an ambassador for the brand since 2010 (15 years must be a record for one of the longest-standing fashion brand ambassadors of all time, surely?).
But the longevity of their partnership is a testament to her enduring, super sophisticated style that never waivers.
It’s very (very) rare that she steps out in anything but Dior, last week, she put on a mini dress masterclass at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.
At the Arco photocall, she stole the show in a glamorous laced mini dress from the Fall 2025 collection. The dress featured a statement skirt and an intricately embellished lace overlay, which added a touch of vintage romance to the contemporary silhouette. With a sculpted, high-waisted skirt that flared dramatically at the hips, the look tapped into the enduring appeal of the peplum trend - a style that accentuates the waist and adds sculptural volume. The short sleeves and high neckline balanced the bold skirt, while crystal detailing gave it a red-carpet-ready sparkle.
Natalie finished the look with sleek sandals by Jimmy Choo and minimal accessories to give the look an overall feeling of timeless elegance - a look that embodied her signature style.