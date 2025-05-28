Mary Earps' most award-worthy fashion moments

Mary Earps MBE, the boundary-breaking professional footballer, has announced her retirement from international football just weeks before the Women's Euros 2025

The 32-year-old goalkeeper, affectionately known as 'Mary, Queen of Stops' (genius), took to Instagram to release a statement explaining: "It has been the greatest honour and privilege of my life, to wear this badge and represent my country."

She also acknowledged her decision to retire so soon before this year's major international competition: "My journey has never been the simplest, and so in true Mary fashion, this isn't a simple goodbye - right before a major tournament. Nonetheless, I know this is the right decision. There are so many dimensions to this decision, the details of which aren't important right now, but what it boils down to is: it's now the right moment for me to step aside. This is a new era and a new England team, and I'm looking forward to watching them this summer. In the end, all you have is all you are - your character. And I know that whilst this won't make sense to some who are reading this, you can trust that I would not be doing this unless I thought it was absolutely the right thing to do, as much as it hurts."

She achieved plenty during her England career, including winning the Euros with the team in 2022 and finishing as World Cup finalists in 2023, where Mary was awarded best goalkeeper of the tournament in both.

© FIFA via Getty Images Nke's reversed decision to sell Mary's 2023 World Cup was one of the biggest moments in women's football history

But perhaps her biggest feat was reversing Nike's bizarre decision in 2023. After the Women's World Cup, the brand sold the Lionesses shirt, but refused to create Mary’s goalkeeper shirt - a decision that sparked global outrage. After reversing their decision, her bright green shirt sold out within minutes... twice

Continuing with her achievements off the pitch, her style agenda, particularly at red carpet events, has been as award-worthy as her career. In an interview for her Sky Sports Editions cover shoot, she spoke on her style: "I don't really see myself in the fashion world. I don't see myself as being stylish in any way - I just wear what I like."

"It might not be what my teammates in the dressing room think is cool, but it's what I like, and that's the kind of rules I try to play by."

In honour of the British icon's announcement, we look back at some of her best fashion moments of all time.

© Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Daring in David Koma When she was crowned 2023’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year - the first goalie in history to do so, and the second Lioness in a row following Beth Mead in 2022, Mary wore a showstopping lingerie-inspired lace cut-out look by David Koma. Her piece embodied fashion's favourite 'underwear as outerwear' trend.



© Getty Images Radiant in Red Mary oozed modern glamour in the fiery red 'Samantha Cutout Plissé Gown' by Rebecca Vallance.

© Dave Benett/ Getty Images Best of British At the GQ Men of The Year awards in Mary wore an incredible, voluminous green gown by British label Burberry. The outdoor-inspired piece hailed from its Spring 2024 collection.

© Mike Marsland/WireImage A Magnificent Mini Dress Whilst Mary expresses that she dresses in what she likes, she clearly has a penchant for trend-led fashion. She nailed the radiant red trend of 2023 in this luxiourous velvet mini dress by Miscreants, featuring operatic long-length gloves.