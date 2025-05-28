Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Mary Earps' most award-worthy fashion moments
Mary Earps' most award-worthy fashion moments
Mary Earps attends British Vogue's Forces For Change at The MAINE Mayfair on November 23, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)© Mike Marsland/WireImage

Mary Earps' most award-worthy fashion moments

The legendary footballer announced her retirement from international football on Tuesday

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Mary Earps MBE, the boundary-breaking professional footballer, has announced her retirement from international football just weeks before the Women's Euros 2025

The 32-year-old goalkeeper, affectionately known as 'Mary, Queen of Stops' (genius), took to Instagram to release a statement explaining:  "It has been the greatest honour and privilege of my life, to wear this badge and represent my country."

She also acknowledged her decision to retire so soon before this year's major international competition: "My journey has never been the simplest, and so in true Mary fashion, this isn't a simple goodbye - right before a major tournament. Nonetheless, I know this is the right decision. There are so many dimensions to this decision, the details of which aren't important right now, but what it boils down to is: it's now the right moment for me to step aside. This is a new era and a new England team, and I'm looking forward to watching them this summer. In the end, all you have is all you are - your character. And I know that whilst this won't make sense to some who are reading this, you can trust that I would not be doing this unless I thought it was absolutely the right thing to do, as much as it hurts."

She achieved plenty during her England career, including winning the Euros with the team in 2022 and finishing as World Cup finalists in 2023, where Mary was awarded best goalkeeper of the tournament in both.

Mary Earps of England reacts after saving a penalty taken by Jennifer Hermoso of Spain during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia on August 20, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Elsa - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)© FIFA via Getty Images
Nke's reversed decision to sell Mary's 2023 World Cup was one of the biggest moments in women's football history

But perhaps her biggest feat was reversing Nike's bizarre decision in 2023. After the Women's World Cup, the brand sold the Lionesses shirt, but refused to create Mary’s goalkeeper shirt - a decision that sparked global outrage. After reversing their decision, her bright green shirt sold out within minutes... twice

Continuing with her achievements off the pitch, her style agenda, particularly at red carpet events, has been as award-worthy as her career. In an interview for her Sky Sports Editions cover shoot, she spoke on her style:  "I don't really see myself in the fashion world. I don't see myself as being stylish in any way - I just wear what I like."

"It might not be what my teammates in the dressing room think is cool, but it's what I like, and that's the kind of rules I try to play by."

In honour of the British icon's announcement, we look back at some of her best fashion moments of all time. 

Mary Earps attends the BBC Sports Personality Of The Year 2023 at Dock10 Studios on December 19, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)© Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

Daring in David Koma

When she was crowned 2023’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year - the first goalie in history to do so, and the second Lioness in a row following Beth Mead in 2022, Mary wore a showstopping lingerie-inspired lace cut-out look by David Koma. Her piece embodied fashion's favourite 'underwear as outerwear' trend.

Mary Earps, arrives on the Green Carpet ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023 at The Apollo Theatre on January 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Radiant in Red

Mary oozed modern glamour in the fiery red 'Samantha Cutout Plissé Gown' by Rebecca Vallance.

Mary Earps at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in association with BOSS at The Royal Opera House on November 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/ Getty Images)© Dave Benett/ Getty Images

Best of British

At the GQ Men of The Year awards in Mary wore an incredible, voluminous green gown by British label Burberry. The outdoor-inspired piece hailed from its Spring 2024 collection.

Mary Earps attends British Vogue's Forces For Change at The MAINE Mayfair on November 23, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)© Mike Marsland/WireImage

A Magnificent Mini Dress

Whilst Mary expresses that she dresses in what she likes, she clearly has a penchant for trend-led fashion. She nailed the radiant red trend of 2023 in this luxiourous velvet mini dress by Miscreants, featuring operatic long-length gloves.

Mary Earps poses for a photo on the Green Carpet ahead of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022 on February 27, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Gilded Gold Glamour

It's impossible to go wrong with a classic gold mini dress, as proven by Mary at The Best FIFA Football Awards in 2022.  

