Has Jennifer Lopez just inspired this seasons' cheekiest fashion return?

"The lower part of the spine is the most erotic area of the body," declared the late Alexander McQueen to The Guardian back in the 90s. The British fashion designer was describing the divisive Noughties Bumster silhouette – essentially low rise pants that sat just below the hips to expose the upper part of the buttocks. Risqué, rebellious, and unapologetically racy, the look defined the daring fashion of the early 2000s.

Ensembles that spotlight a Bumster typically feature a figure-hugging silhouette designed to highlight and accentuate the body's curves. And who better to lead their return to the fashion frontline than none other than a true Noughties icon – Jennifer Lopez?

The hitmaker donned a midnight blue jumpsuit that was adorned with sequin embellishments for the American Music Awards in Las Vegas on Monday. The backless garment featured a cut-out detail at the waist and a Bumster silhouette that showcased the star’s killer physique.

© Getty Images Jennifer Lopez rocked the Bumster at the 2025 American Music Awards

J.Lo's blonde locks were left down in a sleek, straight style while her makeup oozed soft glamour courtesy of a dark smoky eye, a pinch of blush, and a nude glossy lip.

The Bumster's history

During the 1950s and 1960s, the American actress and model Vikki Dougan gained the nickname "The Back" after sporting outfits that were deemed provocative for the time. Flash forward to 1972, the Bumster made its big screen debut on Mireille Darc in the film Le grand blond avec une chaussure. "I need something memorable," the French star told stylist Guy Laroche. The duo designed a sleek black dress with an open back, elegantly accented by a gold chain.

© Getty Images French actress Mireille Darc on the set of Le grand blond avec une chaussure noire

Fresh out of Central Saint Martins, Alexander McQueen presented his autumn/winter 1993 show entitled Taxi Driver at the Ritz hotel in London. The collection, which was inspired by Martin Scorsese's 1976 film, saw the bold Bumster pants grace down the runway with undeniable edge. "I wanted to elongate the body, not just show the bum," he shared of the look. Iterations of the Bumster were interpreted in the designer's following spring/summer 1994 Nihilism show and his fall/winter 1995 Highland Rape collection.

The late Thierry Mugler redefined the Bumster with couture elegance for his autumn/winter 1995 show. Bumsters reemerged, nestled between layers of latex and feathers, and graced shell dresses for Cirque d’Hiver. One model commanded the runway in a black, Mireille Darc-inspired gown, featuring a daring, buttock-revealing back adorned with three strands of pearls.

© Getty Images A model wears Thierry Mugler's black evening sheath with jet velvet sleeves in his AW95 ready-to-wear collection

Synonymous with sensuality and style, it was no surprise when Tom Ford embraced the silhouette for Gucci’s Spring/Summer 1997 show. The designer made a bold statement by debuting the GG logo thong on a bare bottom down the runway.

Today's sightings

J.Lo isn’t the first star to incorporate the Bumster into their current sartorial agenda. The '90s silhouette was spotlighted on Dilara Findikoglu’s low lace-up leather hot pants and Chet Lo’s deep-scoop backless dresses for their fall/winter 2024 collections. During Milan Fashion week, Diesel and Dsquared2 brought back the Bumster for fall/winter 2025.

© GC Images Hailey Bieber at the 2019 Met Gala

The likes of Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox have long been fans of ultra low-rise galore. Meanwhile, for the premiere of Euphoria back in 2019, Alexa Demie rocked a figure-hugging python print dress that featured an open back to reveal her thong. For the 2019 Met Gala, Hailey Bieber added a twist to Barbie elegance with a floor length pink gown by Alexander Wang that included a low-rise thong back.

It seems our obsession with nostalgic low-rise silhouettes is only growing – and actually, they’re about to get even lower. Are we mad about it? Honestly, a little peek of panties never hurt anyone.