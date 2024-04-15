Jennifer Lopez's chunky boots + designer bag is the cool-girl combo she wears on repeat

Global hitmaker and romcom leading lady Jennifer Lopez is one of our all-time favourite street style dressers.

The Jenny From The Block singer is something of a rare find in the fashion world. She is unafraid to experiment – stunning statement florals on Saturday Night Live and Old Hollywood glamour in Dubai represent just a snippet of her first-rate 'fits from this year alone.

The star carried a Lady Dior bag in a dark green colourway

But her wealth of fashion knowledge, accumulated from years of honing her personal style under the public's watchful eye, means that she also has her go-to outfit formulas that she relies on time and time again.

Her latest couple of fashion wins, both worn on the streets of New York on Sunday, feature the same sartorial template, only with a few key tweaks.

The star opted for a white polo neck top

The 54-year-old stepped out in a look that felt utterly in keeping with her cool-girl off-duty agenda.

The hero piece was a pair of mid-rise baggy jeans – one of the singer's current denim silhouette obsessions – with a slouchy, workwear feel.

She styled the relaxed-fit trousers alongside a deep green form-fitting polo neck top – ideal for a sense of balance.

Jennifer styled baggy jeans alongside platform boots

The star completed her look with camel platform boots for an extra height boost and – a JLo classic – a piece from her eye-watering designer bag collection.

On the same day, Jennifer rocked an alternative version of this outfit, only she swapped her forest green Lady Dior bag for her beloved Hermès Himalaya Birkin and her green polo for one in an off-white colourway which perfectly complemented her accessory update.

If in dressing doubt, JLo's spring advice is clear: polo + baggy jeans + chunky platforms + enviable accessory = SS24 street style excellence.