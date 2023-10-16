Jennifer Lopez just wore the exact chunky trainers that fashion editors adore

You can always count on Jennifer Lopez to make an impact with her outfit – even on days when she's serving cool-girl casual rather than superstar splendour.

Strolling through Los Angeles, hand in hand with her 15-year-old Emme Maribel Muñiz, the Jenny from the Block hitmaker championed the chunky trainer trend with a pair that fashion editors still have a soft spot for, more than three years since they debuted.

Exuding her trademark laidback attitude, Jennifer enjoyed some downtime in a white oversized sweatshirt, styled asymmetrically so her bare shoulder was visible.

Continuing with her wintry colour palette, the Hustlers star teamed her slouchy jumper alongside a pair of silver leggings, adorned with dotted textural detailing, and a pale grey quilted shoulder bag nestled under her arm.

But the element that caught our eye above all else was her choice of footwear. JLo injected her look with a certain edgy appeal via Prada's Cloudbust Thunder sneakers.

The style first launched back in 2019 as the successor of the Italian luxury label's original laceless Cloudbust design (polarising, stompy and distinctly futuristic), offering fashion fans a more wearable option at the height of the chunky trainer trend.

Providing fashion editors with a dose of nostalgia, JLo brought back the much-beloved thick sole design and styled hers alongside simple separates, allowing the sawtooth tread to take centre stage.

Prada's Cloudbust Thunder trainers combine crisp white fabric with light cream rubber detailing to form a super interesting 3D effect. The lacing is minimalist, allowing the utilitarian-esque soles to act as the focal point. Team yours with baggy jeans and a boxy jacket for maximum appeal. £890.00 AT PRADA

JLo's chunky trainer moment comes just after she delivered a major hit of cool-girl bridal inspiration. The 54-year-old stepped out at a cocktail party held to mark the launch of Schiaparelli's new boutique inside Neiman Marcus' Beverly Hills store.

The multi-hyphenate looked resplendent in a strapless ivory dress, fastened at the waist with a gold eye emblem – one of the label's signature surrealist motifs.