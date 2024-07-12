Euphoria season 3 will begin production in 2025 with all main cast set to return

Euphoria season three will begin production in January 2025, nearly three years after the second season premiered.

The head of HBO drama series and films Francesca Orsi said in a statement "I am thrilled that we are ready to begin production on Euphoria in January. We could not be happier with our creative partnership with Sam and this incredible cast. We look forward to bringing this new season of 'Euphoria' to life for the fans."

The show has had a difficult production run, as the SAG-AFTRA strike in 2023 undoubtedly delayed proceedings.

Creative differences may also have played a part, as director and creator Sam Levinson is the sole writer of the show, and HBO previously said the new season should be "creatively in line with the previous two seasons".

In March 2024, HBO announced that the series would be delayed, saying in a statement that the cast had been permitted to "pursue other opportunities", assuring fans that everyone involved was "committed to making an exceptional third season".

The original cast will return, including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Storm Reid, Alexa Demie, and Eric Dane.

Notable absences will include Angus Cloud, who tragically passed away aged 25 last year from an accidental drug overdose after his family revealed he "intensely struggled" with the loss of his father, whose funeral he attended a week before his passing.

Zendaya paid tribute to her co-star, writing: "I'm so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh.

"I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love... 'they could light up any room they entered' but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I'd like to remember him that way."

Barbie Ferreira will not reprise her role, having taken to Instagram to share news of her departure. The 27-year-old actress wrote: "After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye.

"I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character that she is today."

Barbie continued: "I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you Katherine Hernandez."