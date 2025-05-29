Gigi Hadid's bejewelled micro mini dress is a summer style staple like no other

Whenever Gigi Hadid steps out of her New York City apartment, you bet your bottom dollar she’s going to be wearing something seriously chic.

Proving that point to perfection on Wednesday night, the model, entrepreneur and all-around it-girl flaunted her sartorial flair in the cutest micro mini known to man.

To celebrate the launch of her newest collaboration with Havaianas at an intimate launch party at Altro Paradiso, the woman of the hour leaned on one of her favourite designers, Marc Jacobs, to kit her out.

© GC Images Even the rain couldn't stop Gigi from serving major summer style

Donning the brand's 'Crystal-Embellished Mini Dress', a white high neck tweed style encrusted with intricately placed colourful gemstones in various colours of the rainbow.

Gigi styled the Polly Pocket-approved mini to utter perfection, stacking a selection of chunky resin bracelets on one wrist, a set of drop-down coloured earrings, a beaded shoulder bag and of course, a set of her self-designed flipflops in a vibrant shade of canary yellow.

© GC Images Gigi's hairstyle is on beauty moodboards around the globe

Not only is the eldest Hadid sister and girlfriend of Bradley Cooper a major style muse, but her recent hair re-vamp has put her on the beauty sphere map.

To add an extra touch of beach-meets-city glamour, Gigi styled her blonde 90s-inspired bob in a swooping curled side-part, one side tucked behind her ear while the other framed her career defining face card.

For makeup, she leaned into summer's sunkissed glowy skin aesthetic and tied everything together with a lick of strawberry-toned gloss.

© GC Images The micro mini would make the ultimate holiday wardrobe addition

Gigi, who is also a Miu Miu muse and founder of her own cashmere brand, Guest in Residence, is known in the industry for her impeccable off and on-duty looks. More often than not, when she’s not swanning down designer catwalks or attending opulent red carpet events, her style game is usually laid back and carefully curated.

As self-proclaimed fashion obsessives, the LBD will forever reign supreme, however, Gigi has proved that the LWD (Little White Dress) is might just trump it for the sunny season ahead.