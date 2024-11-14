Gigi Hadid just wore two cosy-chic outfits in one day and we’re obsessed

Gigi Hadid has once again been coined the unofficial queen of cosy knits.

The supermodel, mother and entrepreneur loves knits so much that she founded her own Cashmere brand, Guest In Residence.

Proving her unofficial title on the world stage, Gigi was seen out and about in the Big Apple self-styling her new campaign shoot for Maybelline.

© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin Gigi's bold yellow knit is a ray of autumn sunshine

The first It-Girl-coded look Gigi wore on the NYC streets was a bold yellow crew neck jumper and a set of oversized blue baggy jeans. Though a rather simple look on first look, Gigi effortlessly accessories the look with a stack of chunky charm necklaces, a pair of yellow-toned aviator sunglasses, her go-to charmed Miu Miu Arcadie Matelassé bag and her beloved blue and yellow Adidas Sambas made in collaboration with her knitwear empire.

© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin Gigi loves a pop of colour in her casual ensembles

She wore her striking chopped bob haircut out loosely waved in a middle part style.

© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin Gigi has been the brand ambassador for Maybelline since January 2015

The second ensemble of the day that we will most definitely be re-creating consisted of a red and pink striped cashmere long sleeve, a cropped brown leather bomber jacket, a set of high-waisted blue mom jeans and a dreamy striped socks and loafer combo.

© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin Gigi opted for a ruby red manicure to match her earrings

Switching out her loosely waved bob for a side-parted slicked-back wet-look style, Gigi proved just how much a hairstyle can elevate a casual ‘fit. She added a deep berry-toned lipstick and a pair of red dice motif earrings to complete the ensemble.

When it comes to off-duty outfits, Gigi has always and forever will reign supreme. On Wednesday she was spotted out and about with her boyfriend Bradley Cooper in a pair of jeans, a graphic vest top and a pair of suede Boston clog Birkenstocks.

If you’re stuck for cosy season outfit inspo, we suggest you take a leaf out of Gigi’s book and recreate any of her Instagram outfit pics. You can thank us later.