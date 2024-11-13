Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper sport matching outfits for a date-day in NYC

Move over Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are here to reclaim their couple-goals crown.

Spotted out and about wandering the New York City streets on Monday, the loved-up duo proved just how in sync their style game is, donning matching off-duty outfits, both perfect for autumn.

© Aeon Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid were first linked in October 2023

For the wholesome stroll, Gigi opted for a casual cool model-off-duty combo. Pairing a set of blue jeans with a graphic vest top, a set of beige suede Boston Clog Birkenstocks, a red knitted cardigan from her cashmere label Guest In residence, and an oversized white puffer jacket.

For accessories, she styled her blonde bob under a red and white cap from Kith, a set of brown lens aviator sunglasses and a £1,885 Loro Piana Pocket Mini Pouch.

© Aeon Bradley matched Gigi with pops of red

As for her beau Bradley, the A Star Is Born actor clearly took style cues from his model Girlfriend, matching Gigi’s ensemble in a bold red T-shirt, a set of oil blue trousers, sunglasses and a pair of grey trainers.

© Gotham You can't deny, the two make for a seriously good-looking couple

The stylish pair marked their first anniversary together back in October and have since been on our fashion-obsessed agenda as a couple to watch. Back in February, they were spotted once again out and about in The Big Apple sporting twinning street-style looks. Gigi opting for a brown leather jacket, jeans and trainers combo whilst Bradley chose a matching khaki-toned jacket and trouser co-ord.

As far as fashion-forward couples go, Gigi and Bradley join the likes of Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, Zendaya and Tom Holland and Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon (Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz would be on that list too, but alas we dry our eyes.)

Though the pair are yet to make their relationship Instagram official, we have a sneaky suspicion that it won't be long until their feeds are filled with wholesome fashion-forward snaps.