Kate Winslet's bridal power suit is top tier

Her illustrious career and iconic status within the British film industry need no introduction. Yet, Kate Winslet’s red carpet wardrobe is too good not to be discussed.

The Academy Award winner graced London’s buzzing Southbank on Sunday, carving out a crisp, clean aesthetic in the process. The silver screen veteran attended the Lee preview and Q&A at BFI Southbank, looking suited and booted in sharply tailored attire.

For the affair, the 48-year-old slipped into a white suit, complete with slim lapels, a double-breasted fit and a subtly oversized silhouette. The set, which only served to reinforced Kate’s status at the original cool-girl (TikTokkers, eat your heart out), was casually layered over a simple black tank top that provided an element of nonchalant modesty.

© Getty The Hollywood veteran attended BFI Presents 'Lee' preview and Q&A at BFI Southbank

Kate wore her gently tousled hair down loose and opted for a natural yet honied beauty blend. A flawless, sun-kissed complexion was elevated by a touch of rose-tinted blush and bronzer.

The actress accessories with a silver pendant and a frosting of chunky gold rungs that injected her attire with contemporary sparkle.

During the panel, Kate sported some thick-rimmed black reading glasses, in turn treating her suave outfit choice to a geek-chic inflection. A pair of patent black loafers made for a sensible, on-trend shoewear choice.

The actress attended Vogue World: London 2023 in a white tailored set

White suits have become something of a hero piece in Kate’s expansive wardrobe. The Hollywood icon (in the true sense of the word) sported a similar rendition to Vogue World’s soirée back in 2023.

A cool alternative to the go-to gowns of many female Hollywood veterans, Kate’s penchant for the style oozes unfussed glamour, marrying effortless sophistication with boyish charm.

While we are yet to see the actress grace the ongoing Venice Film Festival, we have been treated to a slew of noteworthy looks courtesy of her former co-stars such as Jude Law.