Elsa Hosk styles her swimwear the cool-girl way - with sky-high heels

Swimwear season is finally here, and thankfully, the fashion set are quick to serve up their styling interpretations of the classic summer season staple.

From itsy-bitsy floss options to Kylie Jenner championing a ultra chic booty short option, the swimwear world is flourishing with sultry styles this year, and Elsa Hosk just added a new version to the list.

Posting to her Instagram on Thursday evening, the Swedish supermodel, mother and fashion designer served up a slew of style options, however, one thing they all had in common was the addition of a pair of sky-high heels.

© @hoskelsa Elsa will forever be a summer style muse

Though perhaps not the most practical beachside footwear option of choice, fashion lovers will know that sometimes you have to forgo comfort and practicality to get the look.

Included in the new swim collection, which she designed in collaboration with digital fashion house, NA-KD, is a selection of low pledging one pieces and vibrant shimmery bikini’s.

© @hoskelsa Ruby red might just be the swimwear colour of the season

A particular favourite in the H! Fashion office has to be her underwired ruby red bikini, which she styled with a set of party-perfect strappy heels and a stack of chunky bracelets.

© @hoskelsa For Elsa, more is most definitely more when it comes to outfit elevation

A close second was the plunging red-wine-toned one-piece, which comes complete with long straps that can be worn as a scarf. To elevate the already sleek-chic style, the former Victoria’s Secret model added a pair of chunky aviator sunglasses in the same hue and a stack of resin bracelets on her left wrist.

Everyone knows that finding the perfect poolside appropriate outfit is no easy feat, but thankfully, Elsa is a style veteran when it comes to selecting the ultimate sun-soaking ensemble.

If in doubt, add a set of heels and revel in the feeling that a skimpy swimsuit and set of great shoes can bring you while you sip on an ice-cold Aperol with your best friends on a white sandy beach somewhere lavish.